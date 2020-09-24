Photo Gallery: 2020 Governor’s Reign at Eldora Speedway All Star Circuit of Champions, Eldora Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Heat race in front of an empty grandstand at Eldora Speedway. (Dan McFarland photo) Bill Balog. (Dan McFarland photo) Brent Marks. (Dan McFarland photo) Donny Schatz (#15) racing with Cory Eliason (#26). (Dan McFarland photo) Christopher Bell. (Dan McFarland photo) Daryn Pittman (#72) racing with Brian Brown (#21). (Dan McFarland photo) Rico Abreu. (Dan McFarland photo) Kevin, Jordan, and Amy Swindell look over the Swindell Speedlabs entry after Sammy Swindell got upside down on Wednesday at Eldora Speedway. (Dan McFarland photo) Daryn Pittman. (Dan McFarland photo) Hunter Schuerenberg. (Dan McFarland photo) Daryn Pittman. (Dan McFarland photo) Carson Macedo. (Dan McFarland photo) Brian Brown. (Dan McFarland photo) David Gravel. (Dan McFarland photo) Buddy Kofoid. (Dan McFarland photo) Kyle Larson. (Dan McFarland photo) Brock Zearfoss makes contact with one of the infield water barriers on Wednesday at Eldora Speedway. (Dan McFarland photo) Heat race in front of an empty grandstand at Eldora Speedway. (Dan McFarland photo) The parade lap before the Governor’s Reign on Wednesday at Eldora Speedway. (Dan McFarland photo) Sammy Swindell. (Dan McFarland photo) Logan Schuchart. (Dan McFarland photo) Kerry Madsen (#2M) inside of Joey Saldana (#12N). (Dan McFarland photo) Jacob Allen (#1A) racing with Tim Kaeding (#14). (Dan McFarland photo) Ian Madsen. (Dan McFarland photo) David Gravel in victory lane after winning the Governor’s Reign Wednesday night at Eldora Speedway. (Dan McFarland photo) Related Stories: David Gravel Edges Kyle Larson to Win $52,000 at Eldora Speedway Photo Gallery: Night #1 of the Governor’s Reign at Eldora Speedway Marks Holds off Madsen to Win the Opening Night of the Governor’s Reign ELDORA ADDS $50,000-TO-WIN “GOVERNORS REIGN” ON SEPTEMBER 22 & 23 Photo Gallery: Ohio Sprint Speedweek at Eldora Speedway All Star Circuit of ChampionsEldora SpeedwayGovernor's ReignPhoto Gallery