Drevicki Rebounds to Win USAC East Coast Sprint Car Feature at Georgetown Speedway

GEORGETOWN, DE (October 2, 2020) — USAC East Coat Sprint Car Series point leader Steven Drevicki bounced back from a DNF last week at Bridgeport Speedway by winning the series’ feature on Friday at Georgetown Speedway. Drevicki held off Alex Bright and Kyle Spencer for his sixth victory of the 2020 season.
USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
Georgetown Speedway
Georgetown, Delaware
Friday October 2, 2020
Feature:
1. 19-Steven Drevicki
2. 20-Alex Bright
3. 22-Kyle Spence
4. 5G-Briggs Danner
5. 3BC-Nash Ely
6. 23m-Kenny Miller III
7. 33B-Bill Unglert
8. 71-Chris Allen
9. 22b-Troy Betts
10. 83-Bruce Buckwalter
11. 11-Mike Thompson
12. 51g-CJ Faison
13. 67-Jason Cherry
14. 17J-Jonathan Swanson
15. 17M-Christian Bruno
16. 39-Ryan Watt
17. 117-David Swanson