USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CARS DEBUT AT PLACERVILLE SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

OCTOBER 6, 2020… This Saturday, October 10th, the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars will make their debut at Placerville Speedway. Located on the El Dorado County Fairgrounds, the quarter-mile’s non-point “Prospector Pandemonium” also features the USAC Western States and BCRA Midgets along with the BCRA Midget Lites. The Pit Gates will open at noon, the Driver’s Meeting is set for 4:30pm, followed by cars on the track. The GRANDSTANDS ARE CLOSED and floracing.com will broadcast a pay per view live stream over the internet. For more event information, visit the track’s website at placervilllespeedway.com or call 530.344.7592.

The track has special pit area guidelines in place that can be found at placervillespeedway.com/covid-faqs. Everyone entering the pit area must sign the standard waiver/release as well as download/print and fill out the COVID-19 waiver/release at placervillespeedway.com/forms. The track management asks that people DO NOT exit their vehicle to walk up to the pit booth until reaching the gate.

Series officials are looking for sponsors to add bonuses and increase the night’s purse. As this writing goes to press, Saturday’s event will pay $800-to-win, $400-for-2nd, $300-for 3rd, $250-for-4th, $200-for 5th, and $100-to-start. To limit person to person contact during the night, all USAC racers must purchase their license / membership ahead of the event at usacracing.com or usaclicense.com. In addition, the entry fee will be taken from the night’s winnings.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM.

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

– 2020 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535, SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78, FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101, COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S, B&B: FRAC-0375S, SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK. *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS ARE ALLOWED.

– Hoosier Tires are required on all four corners with the 105/16 Medium, 105/18 Hard, and 105/18 F85A as the only approved right rear tires. The listed right rear tires are also legal with the USAC National, USAC/CRA, and USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars. The Hoosier Medium is also legal with the VRA Sprint Car Series.

– Engine restrictor rules are 1-7/8″ with open heads and 2-3/16″ with ASCS cylinder heads.

– The weight rule is 1,475 lbs. with driver.

– The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Rule Book can be found online at westcoastsprintcars.com and usacracing.com.

On September 19th, “The Human Highlight Reel” Geoff Ensign (Sebastopol, CA) claimed his third career USAC West Coast victory at Petaluma Speedway. D.J. Johnson, hard charger “Wild” Billy Aton, Ryan Timmons, fast qualifier Kaleb Montgomery, Mathew Haulot, Daniel Whitley, Nate Shank, Shayna Ensign, and Bob Davis rounded out the top-10 drivers. Ryan Bernal leads all drivers with 36 career series wins.

Placerville Speedway is located on the El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California at 100 Placerville Drive. Due to the local health department regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus, the GRANDSTANDS ARE CLOSED for the event. For more information, visit the track’s website at placervillespeedway.com or call 530.344.7592.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Chris Kearns Presents, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content at westcoastsprintcars.com and the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.