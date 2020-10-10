Sye Lynch Wins Feature on Season Championship Night at Lernerville Speedway

SARVER, PA (October 9, 2020) — Sye Lynch won the winged 410 sprint car feature during season championship night for the 2020 season at Lernerville Speedway. Lynch started in in seventh spot and took the lead with five laps to go in the 25-lap feature from Brent Matus. The win was Lynch’s second of the 2020 season. Michael Bauer, A.J. Flick, Matus, and Matt Farnham rounded out the top five.
Flick’s third place finish secured the 2020 Lernerville Speedway track championship.
Lernerville Speedway
Sarver, Pennsylvania
Friday October 9, 2020
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1:
1. 11-Carl Bowser
2. 12G-Darin Gallagher
3. 42-Sye Lynch
4. 18J-R.J. Jacobs
5. 66-Ken Rossey
6. 44L-Pete Landram
7. 14H-Jeremy Hill
Heat Race #2:
1. 13-Brandon Matus
2. 29-Michael Bauer
3. 2-A.J. Flick
4. 23jr-Jack Sodeman, Jr
5. 22-Brandon Spithaler
6. 08-Dan Kuriger
7. 76-Davey Jones
Heat Race #3:
1. 7K-Dan Shetler
2. 7NY-Matt Farnham
3. 33-Brent Matus
4. 12J-Jonathan Jones
5. 23-Darren Pifer
6. 25-Jarrett Rosencrance
7. 55*-Matt Sherlock
A-Main:
1. 42-Sye Lynch
2. 29-Michael Bauer
3. 2-A.J. Flick
4. 13-Brandon Matus
5. 7NY-Matt Farnham
6. 11-Carl Bowser
7. 23jr-Jack Sodeman, Jr
8. 22-Brandon Spithaler
9. 7K-Dan Shetler
10. 33-Brent Matus
11. 18J-R.J. Jacobs
12. 08-Dan Kuriger
13. 23-Darren Pifer
14. 12G-Darin Gallagher
15. 76-Davey Jones
16. 44L-Pete Landram
17. 12J-Jonathan Jones
18. 25-Jarrett Rosencrance
19. 66-Ken Rossey
20. 55*-Matt Sherlock
21. 14H-Jeremy Hill