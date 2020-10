Henry Malcuit Wins Ohio Dirt Blowout at Wayne County Speedway

ORRVILLE, OHio (October 10, 2020) — Henry Malcuit picked up the feature victory during the Ohio Dirt Blowout Saturday at Wayne County Speedway. Thomas Schinderle, Crhis Myers, Dean Jacobs, and Wyatt Zimmerman rounded out the top five.

Ohio Dirt Blowout

Wayne County Speedway

Orrville, Ohio

Saturday October 10, 2020

Feature:

1. 70-Henry Malcuit

2. 41-Thomas Schinderle

3. 38K-Chris Myers

4. 22X-Dean Jacobs

5. 14Z-Wyatt Zimmerman

6. 19-RJ Jacobs

7. 7DK-Dylan Kingan

8. 11-Shawn Hubler

9. 7-Troy Kingan

10. 4K-Kris Davis