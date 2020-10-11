Scotty Farmer Storms to First Win at Placerville

From Lance Jennings

PLACERVILLE, CA (October 10, 2020) – Racing from third, Scotty Farmer (Brisbane, Australia) took command on lap fifteen and sailed to his first non-point USAC Western States and BCRA Midget win at Placerville Speedway. Driving the Six8 Motorsports’ #68 PAC Springs / Wilwood Disc Brakes Stewart, Farmer inherited the lead of the “Prospector Pandemonium” after a spin knocked Alex Schutte from contention. Brody Fuson, hard charger C.J. Sarna, Frankie Guerrini, and fast qualifier Shannon McQueen rounded out the top-five drivers.

McQueen earned the night’s Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award with a time of 13.032 over the 17-car roster. The former champion ran fourth in her heat race and recovered from a first lap tangle to finish fifth in the main event.

Sarna took the Placerville Rod End Supply Hard Charger Award / Best Passing Job honors with a third place run from tenth. The former co-rookie of the year qualified eighth overall and was fifth in his heat race

The 10-lap heat race victories were claimed by Dylan Ito (Extreme Mufflers First Heat), and Fuson (Competition Suspension Incorporated / Ultra Shield Race Products Second Heat). Ito was eleventh quick and placed sixth in the feature while Brody qualified tenth overall.

Next Saturday, October 17th, the “mighty midgets” of the USAC Western States and Bay Cities Racing Association will clash at Petaluma Speedway for the non-points “West Coast Stock Car / Motorsports Hall of Fame Challenge Race #1. The race will be broadcast live at floracing.com.

The USAC Western States Midget Series thanks AMSOIL, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support.

A special thanks goes to Matt Wood and Elk Grove Ford for sponsoring the “Prospector Pandemonium.”

USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET SERIES SPECIAL EVENT RACE RESULTS: October 10, 2020 – Placerville Speedway – Placerville, California – “Prospector Pandemonium” – co-sanctioned with BCRA

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Shannon McQueen, 7, McQueen-13.032; 2. Blake Bower, 10, Walker-13.041; 3. Frankie Guerrini, 63, Guerrini-13.118; 4. Scotty Farmer, 68, Six8-13.143; 5. Alex Schutte, 28, Schutte/McElwee-13.249; 6. Colton Raudman, 28C, Schutte/McElwee-13.257; 7. Maria Cofer, 57, Cofer-13.269; 8. C.J. Sarna, 20, Sarna-13.466; 9. Ashlyn Rodriguez, 37M, Mitchell-13.468; 10. Brody Fuson, 51, Carlile-13.488; 11. Dylan Ito, 73, Ford-13.602; 12. Floyd Alvis, 18, Champion-13.904; 13. Randi Pankratz, 8, Pankratz-14.225; 14. Kyle Beilman, 31K, Beilman-14.856; 15. Jake Andreotti, 00, Davis-15.129; 16. Jackson Dukes, 1X, LKK-15.433; 17. Robert Carson, 99, Segur-NT.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Ito, 2. Schutte, 3. Rodriguez, 4. McQueen, 5. Guerrini, 6. Cofer, 7. Andreotti, 8. Pankratz, 9. Carson. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INCORPORATED / ULTRA SHIELD RACE PRODUCTS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Fuson, 2. Raudman, 3. Farmer, 4. Bower, 5. Sarna, 6. Alvis, 7. Beilman, 8. Dukes. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, with starting positions) 1. Scotty Farmer (3), 2. Brody Fuson (7), 3. C.J. Sarna (10), 4. Frankie Guerrini (4), 5. Shannon McQueen (6), 6. Dylan Ito (8), 7. Alex Schutte (2), 8. Ashlyn Rodriguez (11), 9. Randi Pankratz (13), 10. Floyd Alvis (12), 11. Jake Andreotti (15), 12. Maria Cofer (9), 13. Blake Bower (5), 14. Kyle Beilman (14), 15. Jackson Dukes (16), 16. Colton Raudman (1), 17. Robert Carson (17). NT

**Raudman flipped on lap 1 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-14 Schutte, Laps 15-30 Farmer.

ROD END SUPPLY HARD CHARGER: C.J. Sarna (10th to 3rd)

NEXT USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET SPECIAL EVENT: October 17 – Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, California – “West Coast Stock Car / Motorsports Hall of Fame Challenge Race #1” – co-sanctioned with BCRA