Reutzel Finishes Off Third All Star Title in Style – Takes on World of Outlaws this Weekend

Lonnie Wheatley

CLUTE, Texas (October 15, 2020) – Aaron Reutzel and the Baughman-Reutzel Motorsports No. 87 Sprint Car team completed a third consecutive All Star Circuit of Champions championship season with last weekend’s Jim and Joanne Ford Classic at Ohio’s Fremont Speedway.

And the Folkens Brothers Trucking/Dissolvalloy Downhole Revolution Triple-X Sprint Car team did it in style just as they have done the previous two seasons with a victory in the series season finale, pushing Reutzel’s 2020 win total in All Star competition to 11.

“Everything just worked out perfectly for us Saturday night, it was an awesome way to get another championship with the All Stars,” Reutzel explains.

There is little time to soak in the spoils of another title though, as Reutzel and the Precision Catalyst/Hollywood Blasting & Coating/Beard Equipment team take on the World of Outlaws Sprint Car series at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, KS, on Friday night and then Lake Ozark Speedway at Eldon, MO, on Saturday night.

It will be Reutzel’s first Lakeside Speedway outing since an ASCS National Tour win in 2017 and his first visit to Lake Ozark Speedway.

“I have always enjoyed racing at Lakeside Speedway and from what I have seen, Lake Ozark looks like it should be fun to race at too,” Reutzel comments.

Reutzel and the Nattress Construction/Momentum Racing Suspension/Fischer Body Shop team carried a 74-point lead in All Star Circuit of Championship standings into last weekend’s Fremont double and virtually secured the $65,000 title with an eighth-place finish on Friday night.

“We just knew we needed to be within 13 positions of Cory (Eliason) to lock it up, so we just never were really in contention without getting too wild,” Reutzel says.

The approach was clearly different for Saturday night’s $10,000-to-win Jim and Joanne Ford Classic finale.

“We knew we could go harder on Saturday night and just go for the win, and it worked out for us,” Reutzel says. “Everything just played out right and then the track had a few rough spots so we just ran right through them and were able to get another win.”

Things fell into place indeed with Reutzel quickest among his qualifying group and then transferring from his heat race before winning his Dash from the pole position to earn the pole for the 40-lap main event.

From there, Reutzel jumped out front at the outset and never looked back en route to his 15th overall win of the 2020 season.

“I can’t say enough about the Baughmans for giving me such an incredible opportunity to drive their cars. I couldn’t be more proud of this entire team. It’s absolutely incredible what we’ve been able to do in such a short amount of time,” Reutzel said in Fremont Speedway victory lane. “What we have accomplished, I never would have dreamed. Everyone plays a massive part.”

Reutzel and the BRM No. 87 team vie to add a World of Outlaws win or two to the ledger this weekend.

2020 Quick Stats: 79 races, 15 wins, 38 top-fives, 52 top-tens.

Next Up: World of Outlaws Sprint Cars at Lakeside Speedway (Kansas City, KS) on Friday and Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, MO) on Saturday.

Keep Track: Keep track of Aaron Reutzel’s on-track action including schedule and results at http://www.aaronreutzelracing.com/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pages/Aaron-Reutzel-Racing/117666254913127 or on Twitter at @AaronReutzel. You can also e-mail Aaron at aaronreutzel@yahoo.com.

If you would like Aaron Reutzel Racing press releases e-mailed directly to you, send your e-mail address to Lonnie Wheatley at lonniewheatley@gmail.com.