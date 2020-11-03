World Finals Annual Auction Will Be Held Online for National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, November 3, 2020 – The non-profit National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa, will be conducting its annual World Finals auction a little differently this year! The auction, featuring items from both the sprint car and late model world will be conducted online from November 4 (beginning at 4 p.m. CST) and 11 (closing at 4 p.m. CST). The auction will showcase over 60 items donated to the museum for auction purposes. The auction benefits both the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa and the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame in Florence, Kentucky.

The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa, normally holds up to seven live auctions a year, but this year, has elected to go online as big racing events have been either postponed or canceled for the season.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic has hit us at the museum as well as everyone else,” says National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum executive director, Bob Baker. “We want to thank everyone who helped us with our July and August auctions. We will miss heading down to Charlotte in November to be sure, but hopefully, this will give race fans and our supporters who didn’t make it to the Last Call in Charlotte a chance to support both our museum and the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame in Kentucky.”

A large assortment of unique and autographed memorabilia will be a part of the auction, including: an autographed 1:18 scale Kyle Larson die-cast, an autographed Josh Richards door panel and other panels, a Knoxville Raceway lighted sign, and autographed items from Brandon Sheppard, Jonathan Davenport, Tim McCreadie, Billy Boat, Kyle Bronson, Johnny Sauter, Shannon Buckingham, Jimmy Owens, Bob Trostle and many more!

Visiting www.SprintCarAuction.com will give you the Lot Listing, and the information you need to register!

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

For more information on the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NDLMHOF/.