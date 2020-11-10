Sanders Sensational at Stockton Dirt Track’s Tribute to GP

PETERSEN MEDIA

Saturday night at the Stockton Dirt Track, Justin Sanders was sensational as he picked up the win during the King of the West Series’ portion of the ‘Tribute to GP’.

“It feels great to finally get a win at Stockton Dirt Track,” Justin Sanders said. “We had a fast car last week in Hanford, CA, and I knew we would be good again at Stockton, and we were able to get the job done.”

With 18 cars checked in for the final 410ci event of the season in California, Sanders got the night started by timing the Fire Protection Management/Alkaline 88/North County Plastering backed No. 16a machine timed in seventh fastest in time trials.

In heat race action, Sanders would flex his muscle on the hooked-up surface as he led from flag to flag and picked up the heat race win.

Moving into the Dash, the Aromas, CA pilot would pick up a second-place finish as he chased Chase Johnson across the stripe and put his machine on the front row of the 25 lap feature event.

Following a red on the initial start, the next start would see Sanders jump out to the early lead before the yellow flew on the race’s second lap. Despite a few more stoppages during the course of the 25-lapper, Sanders was extremely strong out front as he kept the likes of Rico Abreu and 2019 KWS Champion, DJ Netto at bay.

Extremely strong out front, Sanders would not be denied on this night as he was able to forge his way to the win and put an exclamation point on his 410ci season.

“Big thanks to Larry Antaya, and everyone that supports this team,” Sanders said. “It feels great to get a win at the big track, and overall it was really an awesome night for us.”

Justin and Larry Antaya Motorsports would like to thank Fire Protection Management, Alkaline 88, North County Plastering, Roadside 24 Hour Service, Wicked Cushion, FK Rod Ends, DMI, Triple X Race Co., Walker Filtration, FK Shocks, and Wings Unlimited for their support in 2020.

ON TAP: Justin Sanders is tentatively scheduled to make the trip to Hanford, CA on Saturday night for a night of 360ci action.

