Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway announces 2021 schedule of events

By Gary Thomas

Tulare, CA – November 25, 2020…After not holding a single event due to COVID-19 this year the Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare is elated to present a schedule for 2021 that is sure to please fans and teams alike.

The Tulare County Fairgrounds based venue will continue to operate as a special events facility with 10 total weekends of competition slated for this coming campaign. Highlights of the schedule include the annual World of Outlaws double header in the Spring, a return of the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour, as well as two separate Trophy Cup weekends.

The season will open with a Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Car Series headlined show on Saturday February 27th, before the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by MAVTV Motorsports Network invades the one-third mile clay oval on Friday March 12th.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series two-step will then finish off the month on Friday and Saturday March 26th and 27th.

After not being able to host the Trophy Cup this year the Thunderbowl is pleased to announce that a make-up event is set to be held on Memorial Day weekend next season. Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 27 presented by Rudeen Racing will occur on Thursday, Friday and Saturday May 27th, 28th and 29th. Later on in the year Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 28 presented by Rudeen Racing will tackle the track on Thursday, Friday and Saturday October 21st, 22nd and 23rd.

Thunderbowl Raceway will also work closely together with nearby Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford during the 2021 season. In fact, the annual “Peter Murphy Classic” will be contested at both tracks on the same weekend this coming year. Opening night of the event will take place in Hanford on Friday May 14th, before moving over to Tulare the following night on Saturday May 15th. More details about the race will be out soon.

“We are definitely excited with how the schedule came out for 2021,” commented Thunderbowl Raceway Promoter Steve Faria. “Bringing the World of Outlaws and ASCS National Tour back to the track will be a great thing and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to host a pair of Trophy Cups next season. We look forward to working with Keller Auto Speedway Promoter Peter Murphy over in Hanford to help grow the sport down here in the Central Valley as well.”

Special thanks to Steve Faria with System 1 Filters and all our partners for making things happen at Thunderbowl Raceway including Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC, Budweiser, Roth Motorsports, KRC Safety, Western Metal Company, Double “D” Towing and JD Heiskel & Company.

For more info on Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway visit www.thunderbowlraceway.com and like our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Tulare-Thunderbowl-Raceway-392991907541396/?fref=ts

The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds on the corner of Bardsley and K Streets at 620 South K Street Tulare, California 93274. From the junction of SR 99 and SR 137, go west on SR 137. At South K go south one-half mile to the Fairgrounds.

Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway 2021 Schedule

Saturday February 27: Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Western RaceSaver Sprints

Friday March 12: Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by MAVTV Motorsports Network

Friday March 26: World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Saturday March 27: World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Western RaceSaver Sprints

Saturday April 17: USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Cars, USAC Western States Midgets and Western RaceSaver Sprints

Saturday May 1: California IMCA Speedweek (Kris Mancebo Memorial)

Saturday May 15: King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series, Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Legends of Kearney Bowl (Peter Murphy Classic Night Two)

Thursday May 27: Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 27 presented by Rudeen Racing – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Friday May 28: Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 27 presented by Rudeen Racing – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Saturday May 29: Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 27 presented by Rudeen Racing – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Saturday June 12: Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars, USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Cars and USAC Western States Midgets (Chris and Brian Faria Memorial)

Thursday October 21: Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 28 presented by Rudeen Racing – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Friday October 22: Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 28 presented by Rudeen Racing – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Saturday October 23: Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 28 presented by Rudeen Racing – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Friday November 12: Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Western RaceSaver Sprints and Mini Stocks