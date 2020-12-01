WORLD OF OUTLAWS COMING TO PERRIS AUTO SPEEDWAY MARCH 20TH

By Scott Daloisio

(Perris, CA, November 30, 2020) The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series has released it’s 2021 schedule and a return to Southern California’s Perris Auto Speedway for the annual So Cal Showdown is slated for Saturday, March 20. It will be the touring series first appearance at the famous Riverside County half-mile clay oval since 2019.

DSC_4448.jpg

Two-time defending World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet at The PAS in 2019. Charles Fawcett photo.

The World of Outlaws 2020 appearance at The PAS was canceled, along with the remainder of the early season western swing, due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Advance tickets for the race will be on sale soon. Information is available at 1-844-347-8849.

Perris Auto Speedway will be available for private testing, practice, and television & movie shoots throughout the winter. For information or to reserve a session, please E-mail mailto:kazariandon@gmail.com

Fans can stay up to date on track and driver news on The PAS social media efforts at the links below.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Perris-Auto-Speedway/113876798686480?ref=hl

Twitter: Perris Auto Speedway on Twitter.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/perrisautospeedway/

Website: http://perrisautospeedway.com/

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the SoCal Fair and Event Center (home of October’s Southern California Fair), approximately one-hour east of Los Angeles and one-hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, on the Ramona Expressway and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions on MapQuest, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

Perris Auto Speedway wants to thank its corporate partners for the 2019 season. Ahern Equipment Rentals, All Coast Construction, Battery Systems, Budweiser, Bud’s Tire Pro, Chris’ Hauling, City of Perris, Communication Innovations, Daytona Boat & RV Storage, Ed Moore Bullet Proof Driveshaft, Flowdynamics, HD Industries, Hoosier Tires, Inland Rigging, Living Water’s Hospice, LKQ Pick Your Part, Luke’s Transmission, Moose Racing, Pepsi-Cola, Pole Position, PrintItNow.com, Rainbow Bolt & Supply, Rugged Radios, Shaver Specialties, Square H, Sunoco Race Fuels, Trench Shoring, Upland Rock, Varner Construction and Vista Paint.

Video and DVD productions of all racing sprint cars events at Perris Auto Speedway are available from Loudpedal Productions. For more information on these productions you can contact them by calling (805) 844-3854, E-mailing mailto:trtruex@gmail.com or you can visit the website LoudPedal Productions.

DVD’s of all the PASSCAR/IMCA racing and Nights of Destruction at The PAS are available from Fourvideos. For more information call (714) 225-9500.

racesatthepas@aol.com is the only authorized Internet address to issue official media news released from The Perris Auto Speedway or Oval Entertainment.