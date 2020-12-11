Must See Racing Sets 2021 Schedule Of Events

By Jacob Seelman

HOLLY, Mich. (Dec. 10, 2020) — Must See Racing officials announced Thursday the tentative schedule for its American Speed Tour lineup of races next season, including seven two-day race weekends, the Engine Pro Fast Car Dash mini-series and several special events.

While it won’t feature a season-long championship battle, all of Must See Racing’s major events will still be headlined by winged asphalt 410 sprint car racing.

The season opener returns to South Carolina’s Anderson Motor Speedway on April 23-24, pitting established Midwestern stars against many of the Southeast’s top regional sprint car teams in a battle for bragging rights and a chance to defend home turf.

In the month of May, the winged warriors will return to Michigan for Must See Racing’s first visit to the state since 2019, featuring a two-day event at a to-be-announced venue.

Kalamazoo Speedway will welcome Must See Racing back after several years’ absence, with the June 18-19 Open Wheel Madness spectacular, featuring the Must See Racing 410 winged sprints, the Midwest Supermodified Series, the Must See Racing Midwest Lights, Midwest Compacts and Zoo stocks.

The month of July will see Must See Racing in action on July 18-19, with a decision on venue coming at a later date.

The sanctioning body returns to Ohio’s Lorain Raceway Park on Aug. 13-14 for an event that will also feature the Midwest Supermodified Series, the Must See Racing Midwest Lights, modifieds and compacts.

The series will then head back to Michigan in September for another two-night stand at a to-be-determined venue.

Must See Racing will wrap up its 2021 season when Alabama’s Montgomery Motor Speedway hosts winged 410 asphalt sprint car racing Oct. 8-9, marking the sanctioning body’s first visit to the half-mile oval.

Complete shows will be contested on both days at Montgomery.

The Engine Pro Fast Car Dash mini-series will have a points tally, points fund and special awards payout, much like in previous years with Must See Racing. The five event weekends in between the Anderson opener and Montgomery closer will be part of the Fast Car Dash lineup.

“Each year we assess the feedback from the tracks, teams, sponsors and fans to objectively determine our next and future season plans in the sport we all love. Must See Racing’s move from an annual championship points benefit system to an event-by-event team benefit system, which will include the Engine Pro Fast Car Dash mini-series and an American Racer points fund, plus our expansion into new racing venues with special events, is designed to enhance the racing entertainment for the fans.”

Returning for a fifth year, Must See Racing’s broadcast partnership with SPEED SPORT and MAVTV will again feature award-winning broadcaster and SPEED SPORT president Ralph Sheheen, alongside analyst Derek Pernesiglio.

The duo will offer in-depth coverage of select Must See Racing events to a prime-time MAVTV national television audience.

The first of several planned Must See Racing television events was recently announced, with the Pink Lady Classic sprint car event at Idaho’s Meridian Speedway Sept. 24-25 to be featured through SPEED SPORT Presents on MAVTV.

“Must See Racing is a valued SPEED SPORT partner and we believe winged sprint car racing on asphalt is one of the most exciting forms of racing in the country,” noted SPEED SPORT President Ralph Sheheen. “We look forward to working with the folks at Meridian Speedway and bringing the Pink Lady Classic to a national television audience as part of SPEED SPORT Presents on MAVTV.”

An era will end after more than a decade, however, as Must See Racing will no longer co-sanction or televise the Pay Less Little 500 at Anderson (Ind.) Speedway.

“It’s been an exciting and fantastic run for us at Anderson with our involvement in the Little 500,” noted Hanks. “However, because of increased Must See Racing team participation and growing fan demand, we will focus on our core winged sprint car programs next year.

“We thank and wish continued success to the track, its management and all the event participants.”

Though Must See Racing’s time at the Little 500 has ended, the sanctioning body will remain active on Memorial Day weekend next May.

Must See Racing will host the new American Speed U.S. Nationals on May 29-30 at Ohio’s Lorain Raceway Park. The special event will feature many of the top pavement winged sprint car drivers from across the United States and Canada and provide a showcase of The World’s Fastest Short Track Cars.

“This is going to be a spectacular event, presenting race teams and race fans alike a Memorial Day weekend option that they have requested for a long time,” explained Hanks. “Because the vast majority of MSR teams do not compete in non-winged sprint car competition and are exclusive to the series, the event will not conflict with other same-day events, including the Little 500.

“The time is right for a major national winged pavement sprint car event to meet the growing fan demand in our sport,” Hanks added. “Based on race team and fan interest, as well as our partnerships with Engine Pro, American Racer and our other partners, this special event has the potential to quickly become one of the crown jewels in our sport.

“All of us at Must See Racing will put the effort and work in to make the inaugural American Speed U.S. Nationals a successful and entertaining major event.”

Despite Thursday’s announcement of a tentative schedule, Hanks added that all dates should be considered subject to change, in consideration of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Because of the continuing and ever-changing COVID-19 health crisis, final scheduling will unavoidably be delayed this year,” he said. “Given that reality, we are very optimistic our 2021 scheduling, plans and formats will set up Must See Racing for possibly our best season yet.”

2021 Must See Racing Schedule Of Events

April 23-24 – Anderson Motor Speedway – Williamston, S.C.

May TBA – TBA – TBA, Mich.

May 29-30 – Lorain Raceway Park – South Amherst, Ohio **

June 18-19 – Kalamazoo Speedway – Kalamazoo, Mich.

July 16-17 – TBA – TBA

Aug. 13-14 – Lorain Raceway Park – South Amherst, Ohio

Sept. TBA – TBA – TBA, Mich.

Sept. 24-25 – Meridian Speedway – Meridian, Idaho **

Oct. 8-9 – Montgomery Motor Speedway – Montgomery, Ala.

** – Must See Racing special television event