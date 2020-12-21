David Schwanger of Lititz, Pennsylvania Wins EMi/Speedway Motors Raffle Sprint Car!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, December 18, 2020 – David Schwanger of Lititz, Pennsylvania, is the lucky grand prize winner of the National Sprint Car Museum’s sprint car raffle. The winning raffle ticket-buyer will receive a state-of-the-art EMi Chassis/Speedway Motors Racing Engines 410 sprint car.

When first contacted by phone by museum executive director Bob Baker and told that his one raffle ticket was drawn in the non-profit foundation’s twefth biennial sprint car raffle, David exclaimed, “That is unbelievable! I can’t wait to tell my buddies!”

According to museum executive director Bob Baker, “We can’t thank Greg Nicol and all the folks at both EMi Chassis and Speedway Motors enough for all of their support on this 18-month project. These companies and all the rest of the product donors continue to step up to the plate in a big way for our 501(c)(3) non-profit museum foundation. We would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to all of the raffle ticket-buyers and museum staff, volunteers, track promoters, series officials and trade show coordinators for making the tickets available to the public. Everyone’s support truly allows us to continue promoting the future of sprint car racing by preserving its past history.”

Other prizes given away included a Kincrome Trolley (Tool) Box, a Bell Helmet, Dirtvision Gift Certificates, and more.

Many thanks to all the sponsors who helped with this car benefiting the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum…

Speedway Motors Racing Engines, EMi, One-Way Technology All Pro Aluminum Heads, Pro Shocks, AFCO, Cold Fire, Amick Associates, KSE Racing Products, MPI, Weld Wheels, Hoosier Racing Tires, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Autometer Competition Instruments, Tel Tac Oval Track Pro, Winters, Saldana Racing Products, Hepfner Racing Products, M&W Aluminum Products, FK Rod Ends and Bearings, Goodridge Fluid Transfer Systems, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Schroeder Torsion Bars, Fragola Performance System, Butlerbuilt, Manley, Kinsler Fuel Injection, Waterman Racing Components, K&N Filters, ARP Automotive Products, Cometic Gasket, Huggins Cams, T&D Machine Products, Callies, Dyers Top Rods, CP Carrillo, Barnes Dry Sump Oil Systems, Ultra Shield Race Products, Total Seal Piston Rings, King Engine Bearing Specialist, Isky Racing Lifters, Trend Performance, Dan Olson Racing Products, MSD Ignition, Shaver, Xtreme Racing Products and Moose.

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!