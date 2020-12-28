2021 USAC CRA SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE RELEASED

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (December 23, 2020)………Twenty-four events make up the heart of the 2021 AMSOIL USAC CRA Sprint Car season at eight tracks in the states of California and Arizona.

The Grand Canyon State of Arizona bookends the season with the opening dates arriving at Peoria’s Canyon Speedway Park for the two-night show Spring Showcase on March 12-13.

Meanwhile, the 54th annual San Tan Ford Western World Championships at Arizona Speedway will host the series finales where a champion will be crowned at the San Tan Valley dirt oval on Nov. 12-13, a blockbuster event in conjunction with the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars and USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets. Arizona Speedway will also host the series on Oct. 2 for the Hall of Fame Classic.

The bulk of the schedule will take place at the traditional locale of Perris (Calif.) Auto Speedway, which will be the location of half the events in 2021. The first of the dozen begins on March 20, with subsequent dates on April 24 for the Sokola Shootout followed by the Salute to Indy on May 22; back again on June 19; then Summer Campfest on July 16-17; California Racers Hall of Fame Night on Aug. 21; Glenn Howard Classic on Sept. 25; a final Oval Nats tune-up date on Oct. 23; and concluding with the 25th running of the Budweiser Oval Nationals presented by All Coast Construction on Nov. 4-5-6 with the National series.

California’s Santa Maria Raceway is on for two dates, the Doug Fort Classic on July 3 and the Bud Stanfield Memorial on Aug. 14.

The prestigious Louie Vermeil Classic is back on tap for the series on Sept. 4-5 at the half-mile dirt track in the heart of wine country at Calistoga Speedway in Calistoga, Calif.

Three California tracks are set to host one event apiece, Ventura Raceway on May 1; Bakersfield Speedway on May 8; and Petaluma Speedway on Sept. 6.

2021 AMSOIL USAC CRA SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE

Mar 12: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – “Spring Showcase”

Mar 13: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – Spring Showcase

Mar 20: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

Apr 24: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – “Sokola Shootout”

May 1: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA

May 8: Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA

May 22: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – “Salute to Indy”

Jun 19: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

Jul 3: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA – “Doug Fort Classic”

Jul 16: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – “Summer Campfest”

Jul 17: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – “Summer Campfest”

Aug 14: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA – “Bud Stanfield Memorial”

Aug 21: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – “California Racers Hall of Fame Night”

Sep 4: Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA – “Louie Vermeil Classic”

Sep 5: Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA – “Louie Vermeil Classic”

Sep 6: Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA

Sep 25: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – “Glenn Howard Classic”

Oct 2: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – “Hall of Fame Classic”

Oct 23: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

Nov 4: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – Budweiser Oval Nationals presented by All Coast Construction – with USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars

Nov 5: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – Budweiser Oval Nationals presented by All Coast Construction – with USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars

Nov 6: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – Budweiser Oval Nationals presented by All Coast Construction – with USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars

Nov 12: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – San Tan Ford Western World Championships – with USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars & USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets

Nov 13: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – San Tan Ford Western World Championships – with USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars & USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets