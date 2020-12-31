California Dreamin’; Austin McCarl Lands Tarlton Motorsports Ride for 2021 Season

PETERSEN MEDIA

With a new year on the horizon comes new opportunity. In 2021, Austin McCarl will jump at a new opportunity as he will head west and take over driving duties for Tarlton Motorsports.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to drive the iconic No. 21 for the Tarlton family,’ Austin McCarl said. “I really am so thankful for Tom and Tommy Tarlton and I’m excited to get to work for the season ahead with (Crew Chief) Paul Baines.”

For McCarl, the new endeavor checks off a lot of boxes for him personally, as he had hoped to find an opportunity to venture out in 2021. A fixture at Knoxville Raceway over the years, McCarl will now set his sights on the King of the West crown as Tarlton Motorsports will again focus on the California based series with the rest of the schedule to be determined.

“This is a huge opportunity, and it allows me to travel a bit around the country and get a ton of experience in California,” McCarl added. “After a really strong 2020 season I was hoping to put something together to venture away from Knoxville and gain experience on short tracks, and California provides just that.”

McCarl joins Tarlton Motorsports after a very strong 2020 season that saw him capture his first career All Star Circuit of Champions feature event win to go along with two podiums with the series, as well as three Top-Five finishes. The Altoona, IA native also picked up a career best finish with the World of Outlaws by way of a runner up finish at Jackson Motorplex.

‘The Big Unit’ was also victorious during his season at Knoxville Raceway as he captured a preliminary night win during the 360 Nationals, picked up an additional win during the season as he finishes second in points.

“I can’t wait to get started,” McCarl said. “I am really looking forward to Paul Baines, who is someone I think wants to win just as bad as I do.”

For longtime Tarlton Motorsports Crew Chief Paul Baines, he is just as eager to get going in 2021.

“Austin McCarl as really made some huge strides over the last couple of seasons, and we are thrilled to have him in our car this year,” Baines said. “He brings another dimension to our team, and I can’t wait for things to get rolling. The Tarlton family loves to race, and I truly thank them for providing us with great equipment to do this again.”

Tarlton Motorsports would like to thank Tarlton and Son, Inc., Executive Auto Sales, Pabco Gypsum, Bandy and Associates, All Star Performance, and BG Lubricants for their support.

