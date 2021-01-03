Lachlan McHugh Wins at Archerfield Speedway

BRISBANE, QLD (January 3, 2021) — Lachlan McHugh won the Sprintcar States Series feature Sunday night at Ausdeck Archerfield Speedway. McHugh started on the front row and led all 30-laps for the victory. Fellow front row starter Jock Goodyer chased McHugh to the finish in the second position while Marcus Dumesny, Aaron Kelly, and Luke Oldfield rounded out the top five.
Sprintcar States Series
Archerfield Speedway
Brisbane, Queensland
Sunday January 3, 2021
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Qualifying:
1. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh, 11.783
2. Q17-Luke Oldfield, 11.997
3. Q59-Kevin Titman, 12.069
4. Q88-Ryan McNamara, 12.143
5. N47-Marcus Dumesny, 12.222
6. Q07-Aaron Kelly, 12.236
7. Q14-Mark Pholi, 12.258
8. Q78-Andrew Corbet, 12.311
9. Q28-Allan Woods, 12.316
10. Q33-Callum Walker, 12.363
11. Q2-Brent Kratzmann, 12.385
12. T22-Jock Goodyer, 12.407
13. Q5-Cody Maroske, 12.411
14. Q34-Kevin Britten, 12.426
15. Q8-Brock Dean, 12.530
16. Q91-Taylor Prosser, 12.556
17. VA75-David Donegan, 12.633
18. Q32-Mitch Gowland, 12.642
19. Q54-Randy Morgan, 12.689
20. D26-Todd Moule, 12.706
21. N48-Jackson Delamont, 12.735
22. Q46-Dylan Menz, 12.857
23. N78-Andrew Wright, 12.893
24. S37-Terry Kelly, 12.894
25. N9-Lachlan Caunt, 12.912
26. V98-Peter Doukas, 12.992
27. Q22-Sam Bylsma, 13.092
28. N40-Chris McInerney, 13.277
29. NQ2-Andrew Baumber, 13.293
30. NS45-Jai Stephenson, 13.329
31. Q56-Sean Rose, 13.365
32. Q6-Michael Rowell, 13.453
33. Q13-Zack Howell, 13.499
34. NQ22-Peter Campbell, 13.525
35. NQ73-Libby Ellis, 13.551
Heat Race #1:
1. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh
2. Q54-Randy Morgan
3. Q5-Cody Maroske
4. T22-Jock Goodyer
5. N9-Lachlan Caunt
6. Q07-Aaron Kelly
7. S37-Terry Kelly
8. Q42-Kristy Bonsey
9. Q56-Sean Rose
10. Q32-Mitch Gowland
11. Q22-Sam Bylsma
12. Q14-Mark Pholi
Heat Race #2:
1. Q2-Brent Kratzmann
2. N47-Marcus Dumesny
3. Q17-Luke Oldfield
4. Q78-Andrew Corbet
5. NS45-Jai Stephenson
6. D26-Todd Moule
7. Q34-Kevin Britten
8. V98-Peter Doukas
9. Q6-Michael Rowell
10. VA75-David Donegan
11. N78-Andrew Wright
Heat Race #3:
1. N40-Chris McInerney
2. N48-Jackson Delamont
3. Q46-Dylan Menz
4. NQ2-Andrew Baumber
5. Q91-Taylor Prosser
6. Q59-Kevin Titman
7. Q8-Brock Dean
8. Q33-Callum Walker
9. Q88-Ryan McNamara
10. NQ22-Peter Campbell
11. Q13-Zack Howell
12. Q28-Allan Woods
Heat Race #4:
1. NS45-Jai Stephenson
2. Q54-Randy Morgan
3. Q07-Aaron Kelly
4. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh
5. S37-Terry Kelly
6. Q78-Andrew Corbet
7. N40-Chris McInerney
8. Q28-Allan Woods
9. Q22-Sam Bylsma
10. Q46-Dylan Menz
11. NQ22-Peter Campbell
Heat Race #5:
1. Q6-Michael Rowell
2. Q32-Mitch Gowland
3. Q34-Kevin Britten
4. D26-Todd Moule
5. Q8-Brock Dean
6. Q33-Callum Walker
7. Q17-Luke Oldfield
8. Q88-Ryan McNamara
9. VA75-David Donegan
10. Q2-Brent Kratzmann
11. Q13-Zack Howell
Heat Race #6:
1. V98-Peter Doukas
2. T22-Jock Goodyer
3. N48-Jackson Delamont
4. N9-Lachlan Caunt
5. N47-Marcus Dumesny
6. Q59-Kevin Titman
7. Q5-Cody Maroske
8. Q42-Kristy Bonsey
9. NQ2-Andrew Baumber
10. Q56-Sean Rose
11. NQ73-Libby Ellis
12. Q91-Taylor Prosser
B-Main:
1. Q32-Mitch Gowland
2. V98-Peter Doukas
3. NS45-Jai Stephenson
4. Q46-Dylan Menz
5. N9-Lachlan Caunt
6. Q91-Taylor Prosser
7. S37-Terry Kelly
8. Q22-Sam Bylsma
9. NQ22-Peter Campbell
10. Q42-Kristy Bonsey
11. VA75-David Donegan
12. Q6-Michael Rowell
13. NQ2-Andrew Baumber
14. N40-Chris McInerney
15. Q56-Sean Rose
16. Q13-Zack Howell
17. NQ73-Libby Ellis
18. D26-Todd Moule
A-Main:
1. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh
2. T22-Jock Goodyer
3. N47-Marcus Dumesny
4. Q07-Aaron Kelly
5. Q17-Luke Oldfield
6. Q33-Callum Walker
7. Q5-Cody Maroske
8. Q28-Allan Woods
9. Q34-Kevin Britten
10. N48-Jackson Delamont
11. V98-Peter Doukas
12. Q32-Mitch Gowland
13. Q2-Brent Kratzmann
14. Q8-Brock Dean
15. NS45-Jai Stephenson
16. Q46-Dylan Menz
17. Q59-Kevin Titman
18. Q78-Andrew Corbet
19. Q88-Ryan McNamara
20. Q54-Randy Morgan