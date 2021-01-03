Lachlan McHugh Wins at Archerfield Speedway

BRISBANE, QLD (January 3, 2021) — Lachlan McHugh won the Sprintcar States Series feature Sunday night at Ausdeck Archerfield Speedway. McHugh started on the front row and led all 30-laps for the victory. Fellow front row starter Jock Goodyer chased McHugh to the finish in the second position while Marcus Dumesny, Aaron Kelly, and Luke Oldfield rounded out the top five.

Sprintcar States Series

Archerfield Speedway

Brisbane, Queensland

Sunday January 3, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying:

1. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh, 11.783

2. Q17-Luke Oldfield, 11.997

3. Q59-Kevin Titman, 12.069

4. Q88-Ryan McNamara, 12.143

5. N47-Marcus Dumesny, 12.222

6. Q07-Aaron Kelly, 12.236

7. Q14-Mark Pholi, 12.258

8. Q78-Andrew Corbet, 12.311

9. Q28-Allan Woods, 12.316

10. Q33-Callum Walker, 12.363

11. Q2-Brent Kratzmann, 12.385

12. T22-Jock Goodyer, 12.407

13. Q5-Cody Maroske, 12.411

14. Q34-Kevin Britten, 12.426

15. Q8-Brock Dean, 12.530

16. Q91-Taylor Prosser, 12.556

17. VA75-David Donegan, 12.633

18. Q32-Mitch Gowland, 12.642

19. Q54-Randy Morgan, 12.689

20. D26-Todd Moule, 12.706

21. N48-Jackson Delamont, 12.735

22. Q46-Dylan Menz, 12.857

23. N78-Andrew Wright, 12.893

24. S37-Terry Kelly, 12.894

25. N9-Lachlan Caunt, 12.912

26. V98-Peter Doukas, 12.992

27. Q22-Sam Bylsma, 13.092

28. N40-Chris McInerney, 13.277

29. NQ2-Andrew Baumber, 13.293

30. NS45-Jai Stephenson, 13.329

31. Q56-Sean Rose, 13.365

32. Q6-Michael Rowell, 13.453

33. Q13-Zack Howell, 13.499

34. NQ22-Peter Campbell, 13.525

35. NQ73-Libby Ellis, 13.551

Heat Race #1:

1. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh

2. Q54-Randy Morgan

3. Q5-Cody Maroske

4. T22-Jock Goodyer

5. N9-Lachlan Caunt

6. Q07-Aaron Kelly

7. S37-Terry Kelly

8. Q42-Kristy Bonsey

9. Q56-Sean Rose

10. Q32-Mitch Gowland

11. Q22-Sam Bylsma

12. Q14-Mark Pholi

Heat Race #2:

1. Q2-Brent Kratzmann

2. N47-Marcus Dumesny

3. Q17-Luke Oldfield

4. Q78-Andrew Corbet

5. NS45-Jai Stephenson

6. D26-Todd Moule

7. Q34-Kevin Britten

8. V98-Peter Doukas

9. Q6-Michael Rowell

10. VA75-David Donegan

11. N78-Andrew Wright

Heat Race #3:

1. N40-Chris McInerney

2. N48-Jackson Delamont

3. Q46-Dylan Menz

4. NQ2-Andrew Baumber

5. Q91-Taylor Prosser

6. Q59-Kevin Titman

7. Q8-Brock Dean

8. Q33-Callum Walker

9. Q88-Ryan McNamara

10. NQ22-Peter Campbell

11. Q13-Zack Howell

12. Q28-Allan Woods

Heat Race #4:

1. NS45-Jai Stephenson

2. Q54-Randy Morgan

3. Q07-Aaron Kelly

4. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh

5. S37-Terry Kelly

6. Q78-Andrew Corbet

7. N40-Chris McInerney

8. Q28-Allan Woods

9. Q22-Sam Bylsma

10. Q46-Dylan Menz

11. NQ22-Peter Campbell

Heat Race #5:

1. Q6-Michael Rowell

2. Q32-Mitch Gowland

3. Q34-Kevin Britten

4. D26-Todd Moule

5. Q8-Brock Dean

6. Q33-Callum Walker

7. Q17-Luke Oldfield

8. Q88-Ryan McNamara

9. VA75-David Donegan

10. Q2-Brent Kratzmann

11. Q13-Zack Howell

Heat Race #6:

1. V98-Peter Doukas

2. T22-Jock Goodyer

3. N48-Jackson Delamont

4. N9-Lachlan Caunt

5. N47-Marcus Dumesny

6. Q59-Kevin Titman

7. Q5-Cody Maroske

8. Q42-Kristy Bonsey

9. NQ2-Andrew Baumber

10. Q56-Sean Rose

11. NQ73-Libby Ellis

12. Q91-Taylor Prosser

B-Main:

1. Q32-Mitch Gowland

2. V98-Peter Doukas

3. NS45-Jai Stephenson

4. Q46-Dylan Menz

5. N9-Lachlan Caunt

6. Q91-Taylor Prosser

7. S37-Terry Kelly

8. Q22-Sam Bylsma

9. NQ22-Peter Campbell

10. Q42-Kristy Bonsey

11. VA75-David Donegan

12. Q6-Michael Rowell

13. NQ2-Andrew Baumber

14. N40-Chris McInerney

15. Q56-Sean Rose

16. Q13-Zack Howell

17. NQ73-Libby Ellis

18. D26-Todd Moule

A-Main:

1. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh

2. T22-Jock Goodyer

3. N47-Marcus Dumesny

4. Q07-Aaron Kelly

5. Q17-Luke Oldfield

6. Q33-Callum Walker

7. Q5-Cody Maroske

8. Q28-Allan Woods

9. Q34-Kevin Britten

10. N48-Jackson Delamont

11. V98-Peter Doukas

12. Q32-Mitch Gowland

13. Q2-Brent Kratzmann

14. Q8-Brock Dean

15. NS45-Jai Stephenson

16. Q46-Dylan Menz

17. Q59-Kevin Titman

18. Q78-Andrew Corbet

19. Q88-Ryan McNamara

20. Q54-Randy Morgan