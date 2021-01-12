2021 Feature Win List Week 1: Pickens and Zearfoss Score Three Victories

(January 12, 2021) — (January 11, 2021) – Micheal Pickens stared during the first week of the 2021 season picking up three feature victories. Pickens swept the midget and sprint car features at Western Springs Speedway on January 4th before winning the New Zealand Sprint Car Grand Prix at Baypark Speedway on Saturday. Zearfoss picked up his first victory of 2021 at Ellenbrook Speedway on January 2nd before scoring two feature wins on Saturday during a double feature program at Perth Motorplex.

Jamie Bricknell, Jeremy Smith, Lachlan McHugh, and Luke Weel are positioned behind the lead duo with two victories each.

2021 Feature Win List

Updated 01/12/2021

1. Brock Zearfoss – 3

2. Michael Pickens – 3

3. Jamie Bricknell – 2

4. Jeremy Smith – 2

5. Lachlan McHugh – 2

6. Luke Weel – 2

7. Brett Milburn – 1

8. Brock Webster – 1

9. Brody Thomsen – 1

10. Callum Walker – 1

11. Callum Williamson – 1

12. Daniel Pestka – 1

13. Hayden Williams – 1

14. Jamie Landrigan – 1

15. Jamie Veal – 1

16. Jason Scott – 1

17. Jeremy Webb – 1

18. Joel Heinrich – 1

19. Jye Mckenzie – 1

20. Michael Keen – 1

21. Rusty Hickman – 1

22. Shane Steenholt – 1

23. Steven Caruso – 1

24. Tom Payet – 1

25. Travis Millar – 1

26. Travis Mills – 1

27. Zac Pacchiarotta – 1