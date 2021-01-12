Online Auction for National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Begins Today!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, January 11, 2021 – The non-profit National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa, will be conducting its annual January auction a little differently this year! The auction, featuring items from the racing world will be conducted online from today, January 11 (beginning at 10 a.m. CST) through Monday January 18 (closing at Noon CST). The auction will showcase items donated to the museum for auction purposes. The auction benefits both the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa and the The Parent Child Center of Tulsa.

The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa, normally holds up to seven live auctions a year, but recently has elected to go online as big racing events have been either postponed or canceled for the season.

An assortment of unique and autographed memorabilia will be a part of the auction, including: a helmet signed by all of the 2020 Chili Bowl A main starters, and autographed items from Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Johnny Rutherford, AJ Watson, Christopher Bell, Rico Abreu, Tony Stewart, Dave Darland, Brady Bacon and more! A number of unique die-cast cars are also in this acution.

Visiting www.SprintCarAuction.com will give you the Lot Listing, and the information you need to register!

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!