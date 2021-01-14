Brady Bacon Named North American Non Wing Sprint Car Poll Awards “Driver of the Year” for 2020!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, January 13, 2021 – Brady Bacon of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma today was named the 2020 “Driver of the Year” by the North American Non Wing Sprint Car Poll Awards voting panel of media members, promoters, sanctioning officials and manufacturers for the second time (2016). The 2020 USAC National Sprint Car champion counted the series’ first two events of the season at Bubba Raceway Park, the Bill Gardner Spectacular and the Gary Ricketts Memorial at Lincoln Park Speedway, and the prestigious Corn Belt Nationals at Knoxville Raceway amongst his conquests. Bacon earned nine of the eleven first-place ballots cast in the year-end poll. 2018 “Driver of the Year” Tyler Courtney received one first-place ballot, as did Justin Grant.

Those drivers ranked second through fifth, respectively, are four-time USAC National Sprint Car feature winner Justin Grant, Terre Haute “Tony Hulman Classic” winner Chris Windom, Indiana Sprintweek champion Chase Stockon and three-time USAC National Sprint Car feature winner Kyle Cummins. Rounding out the ‘top ten’ drivers are CJ Leary, Tyler Courtney, Kevin Thomas Jr., Dave Darland and AJ Hopkins.

The Dynamics, Inc./Hoffman Racing #69 team with Brady Bacon at the wheel, earned the 2020 Non Wing Pole Awards “Team of the Year” for the third time (2008, 2016).

Max Adams was bestowed the “Wild Card Award” for his exciting non wing sprint car performances in 2020, while Rossville, Indiana’s Cole Bodine will receive the 2020 non wing sprint car “Rookie of the Year” Pole Award.

Richie Murray of USAC will receive the North American Non Wing Sprint Car Poll Awards “Media Member of the Year” honors for the second year in a row. Another recipient for the second year running will be Joe Spiker of Lincoln Park Speedway and Paragon Speedway, who will again receive the “Promoter of the Year” PoleAward.

John Godfrey of Spike Chassis will receive the “Builder/Manufacturer of the Year” honors for the fifth time (2011, 2014, 2016, 2019).

The North American Non Wing Sprint Car Poll Awards are an annual program of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Foundation, Inc., of Knoxville, Iowa. Pole Awards will be distributed in 2021 at tracks and other locations throughout North America. The awards are annually announced at the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals held in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Wednesday, but due to the covid pandemic are being released each afternoon during Chili Bowl week.

2020 Non Wing Sprint Car Poll Awards Top 20

Position. Name, Hometown, Points (First Place Votes)

1. Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, OK, 960 (9)

2. Justin Grant, Ione, CA, 550 (1)

3. Chris Windom, Canton, IL, 540

4. Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, IN, 310

5. Kyle Cummins, Princeton, IN, 233

6. CJ Leary, Greenfield, IN, 228

7. Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN, 225 (1)

8. Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, AL, 146

9. Dave Darland, Lincoln, IN, 91

10. AJ Hopkins, Brownsburg, IN, 63

11. Robert Ballou, Rocklin, CA, 60

(tie) Shane Cottle, Kansas, IL, 60

13. Steven Drevicki, Reading, PA, 52

14. Riley Kriesel, Warsaw, MO, 50

15. Carson Short, Marion, IL, 45

16. Damion Gardner, Concord, CA, 43

(tie) Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, CA, 43

18. Jake Swanson, Hollister, CA, 41

19. Wyatt Burks, Topeka, KS, 39

20. Max Adams, Loomis, CA, 34

