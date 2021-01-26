Tony Stewart concludes Arizona Speedway visit with Wild Wing Shootout finale win worth $10,041

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Indiana (January 25, 2021) – It took just three starts for Columbus, Indiana’s Tony Stewart to find his way to victory lane in 2021, ultimately ending his three-day visit to Arizona Speedway for the inaugural Wild Wing Shootout with a triumph on Sunday, January 24.

Cashing in for a top prize equaling $10,041, Smoke’s Wild Wing Shootout victory occurred from the pole position, eventually leading all 35 circuits around Arizona Speedway while keeping a pair of West Coast heavy hitters, DJ Netto and Dominic Scelzi, in his rearview mirror. A caution with ten circuits remaining set-up a last-ditch effort for the California duo, but the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer held strong, even withstanding multiple slide job attempts by Scelzi in the closing laps.

Smoke launched the Sunday program with the fastest time during qualifying time trials.

“This is the best track we’ve had all weekend,” said Stewart in Arizona Speedway victory lane. “We knew the start was going to be critical. I felt like we were good right from the start and we were able to set a good pace. Even when we got to traffic, we never lost momentum and we were able to get by guys fairly smoothly. We have a lot of great people behind this car and they allow us to come out here and have fun like this.”

Before parking his Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing/Rush Truck Centers/Advance Auto Parts/Curb Records/Ford Performance/Digital Ally/Sage Fruit/FloRacing/Absolute Automation and Security/Hunt Brothers Pizza/Mobil 1/Carquest Auto Parts/J&J Auto Racing/No. 14 sprint car in victory lane, Stewart kicked-off his Wild Wing Shootout weekend with a seventh-place finish and 13th-place finish, respectively.

Tony Stewart and Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing will continue their 2021 campaign with a visit to Screven Motor Speedway in Sylvania, Georgia, on Friday and Saturday, January 29-30. Featuring the All Star Circuit of Champions, the two-day Winter Freeze will feature back-to-back programs awarding a total winner’s share equaling $18,000; $8,000 on Friday and $10,000 on Saturday.

For those unable to make the journey to Screven, FloRacing will be on hand to broadcast the event live. Visit www.floracing.com to learn more.

