Placerville Speedway to implement Pit Pay during 2021 season

Placerville, CA – January 27, 2021…Russell Motorsports Inc. is pleased to announce that Placerville Speedway will utilize the Pit Pay Mobile Pit Pass App this season to help streamline the sign in process for teams and attendees upon arrival at the pit booth.

Pit Pay provides its users – racers, crew members and other attendees – with a simple, hassle-free experience in the app and at the track. Pit Pay users can quickly and easily purchase pit passes in advance using the app.

“We are thrilled to have Placerville Speedway join the Pit Pay family this season,” said Frank Bolter, founder of Pit Pay. “We are passionate about improving the experience for both competitors and event attendees. Pit Pay implements a contactless waiver signature and payment system for pit entry and helps minimize lines, which is more critical than ever in the current environment. Placerville will be the first track in California to utilize our technology, so we are looking forward to working with them and improving the experience for their participants.”

The Pit Pay app organizes and simplifies the sign-in process, helping tracks get their participants into the pits quickly and efficiently, even at the largest events.

Once they arrive at the track, users proceed directly to the dedicated Pit Pay check-in area, present the mobile pit pass on their device and receive their armband or credential, saving valuable time standing in line, signing waivers and exchanging cash. The Pit Pay app safely and securely stores credit card information and users’ favorite tracks and series to make purchasing a pit pass as simple as a few clicks on their mobile devices.

The Pit Pay Pit Pass App was recently prominently displayed on Rico Abreu’s car during the annual Chili Bowl Nationals in Oklahoma. Abreu, a two-time Chili Bowl champion, spoke about the Placerville Speedway utilizing Pit Pay this season.

“Pit Pay is definitely the wave of the future,” said Abreu. “I’m excited that a track in my home state is jumping on board with it, and the fact Scott and Kami recognize the benefits of this new technology is a wonderful thing.”

To use Pit Pay, participants will download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play and create a profile. They can then purchase passes for Placerville Speedway events, signing all waivers electronically. At the track, they’ll simply proceed to the Pit Pay Priority Line, show their mobile pit pass, and get an armband. The COVID release form will also be available on the app, eliminating the need to print it out for each event.

Those without smart phones can still pay and sign in the traditional way when they arrive at the speedway.

“We are always looking for ways to improve and as technology advances, we’ll continue to evolve, grow and learn,” stated Placerville Speedway Promoter Kami Arnold. “Pit Pay checks all the boxes we need to move forward with a more streamlined process, so we’re excited to offer it to our teams and attendees.”

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California.

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated