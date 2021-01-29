SLS Promotions & Hans Lein to Operate Angell Park Speedway in 2021

By Tony Veneziano

SUN PRAIRIE, Wisc. — January 29, 2021 — SLS Promotions and Hans Lein have reached an agreement with the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department to operate the historic Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, Wisc.

Lein, who has been attending races at Angell Park Speedway since he was a child in the 1960s, has been involved at the track over the years as a driver, crew chief and car owner. Lars Lein, his father, was the 1971 Badger Midget champion and competed at Angell Park Speedway for a couple of decades.

“I’ve always loved Angell Park Speedway and am really excited for this opportunity,” said Lein. “We want to bring back the friendship and camaraderie that helped make the track what it was and show that to a new generation. When the gates are open, we want people to know they are welcome and that the track is the place to be on a Sunday night.”

Angell Park Speedway is owned by the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department on land which was originally donated by Colonel William Angell to the Department in 1903. Erin Yeargin from the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department serves as the current General Manager of the track.

“We at Angell Park Speedway are very excited for this new partnership starting in 2021,” said Yeargin. “After the devastating season of 2020 we are looking forward to new beginnings with a great group of individuals. Their roots and history at Angell Park run deep. SLS Promotions along with Hans Lein have a proven track record of honesty and integrity and we are honored to have them on our team.”

The tentative 2021 schedule has 10 dates, with the opener set for Sunday, May 16. The Badger Midget Racing Association (BMARA), who has longed called the track home, will be a part of each and every night of racing. Badger has sanctioned midget racing at Angell Park Speedway since 1946. The tradition of Sunday night midget racing at Angell Park began in 1948 when lights were installed at the track for the first time.

“Angell Park is my favorite track and I grew up there going to the races,” said Quinn McCabe, President of Badger Midget Auto Racing Association. “We are just thankful and glad to get back to racing this year, after last year being a wash due to COVID. To be back up and running will bring a sense of normalcy back for the racers and fans.”

On the winged sprint car front, the Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series will make two visits to Angell Park Speedway this season, including an event during the annual Corn Festival. The Midwest Sprint Car Association (MSA) will hit the track twice at Sun Prairie this year. The Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions will also make a stop at Angell Park this season.

The AutoMeter Wisconsin wingLESS Sprint Series will compete at Sun Prairie on five occasions this coming season. Wisconsin Dirt Legends, which compete weekly at the nearby Beaver Dam Raceway, will visit Angell Park seven times this season.

The famed Pepsi Nationals will cap the season for Angell Park Speedway on its traditional Labor Day weekend date, with the NOS Energy Drink USAC National Midget Series on hand as well as the Badger Midgets and the Wisconsin wingLESS Sprint Series.

For more information on Angell Park Speedway, visit www.AngellParkSpeedway.net.

Twitter: @SLS_Promotions

Facebook: SLS Promotions LLC & Angell Park Speedway