2021 GLTS Schedule Announced

From GLTS

MERRILL, MI (February 1, 2021) – The Great Lakes Traditional Sprints presented by Comp Cams is looking forward their second year under their new moniker. The 2021 campaign features 19 races scheduled in Michigan at seven different tracks spread over 11 weekends weekends. Eight of the weekends features two races while three single race weekends fill out the rest of the calendar.

GLTS opens the season on May 7th with a big all sprint double header at I-96 Speedway near Lake Odessa, MI. GLTS will play host to the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (BOSS) and Great Lakes Super Sprints presented by Engine Pro & ARP will be hosting the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour in a 360 winged shoot out.

Following the I-96 weekend GLTS resumes on Memorial Day Weekend with the first of two visits to Hartford Speedway on Saturday, May 29th, then travel north for the first visit of the season at Crystal Motor Speedway for a Sunday evening race.

On Saturday, June 12th GLTS makes our first visit and only visit to the Battle Grounds at Butler Motor Speedway. After another event at I-96 Speedway June 18th the series heads north on Saturday night with our first of three visits to Silver Bullet Speedway in the thumb of Michigan.

On July 9th is the second and final visit of the year at Hartford Speedway followed by another trip north on Saturday to Merritt Speedway. July 23rd and 24th GLTS features another I-96/Silver Bullet Speedway weekend

August starts out with a pair of single race weekends at Tri-City Motor Speedway on August 6th and August 21st for our last visit of the season at Silver Bullet.

Labor Day weekend kicks off at I-96 Speedway on September 3rd before making the short trip up to Crystal Motor Speedway for our last visit of the season.

September 10th features the championship weekend for GLTS Friday at Tri-City Motor Speedway and Saturday September 11th at Merritt Speedway.

GLTS will also features a non-point race weekend October 8th and 9th as part of the 2nd Annual Roll the Dice program at I-96 Speedway, building upon that event’s success from 2020.

For more information, go to our website www.greatlakessprints.com and follow us on Facebook.

May 7 – I-96 Speedway

May 8 – I-96 Speedway

May 29 – Hartford Speedway

May 30 – Crystal Motor Speedway

June 12 – Butler Motor Speedway

June 18 – I-96 Speedway

June 19 – Silver Bullet Speedway

July 9 – Hartford Speedway

July 10 – Merritt Speedway

July 23 – I-96 Speedway

July 24 – Silver Bullet Speedway

Aug 6 – Tri-City Motor Speedway

Aug 21 – Silver Bullet Speedway

Sept 3 – I-96 Speedway

Sept 4 – Crystal Motor Speedway

Sept 10 – Tri-City Motor Speedway

Sept 11 – Merritt Speedway

Oct 8 – I-96 Speedway

Oct 9 – I-96 Speedway