2021 Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series Season Kicking Off At Kern County Raceway Park

By Bryan Hulbert

BAKERSFIELD, Cali. (February 11, 2021) There has been a change in the opening venue for the 2021 season with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network. Originally slated to begin in Arizona, management changes at Canyon Speedway Park have caused the cancellation of events on February 26 and 27. Local event restrictions at other facilities kept the tour from moving the event to another location.

The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield, Cali. will be the site of the 2021 Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network opener on Friday, March 5, and Saturday, March 6. A new stop for the National Tour, the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park, will be the seventh California oval to host the series.

Four overall events are scheduled on the California swing with the series returning to Stone Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare for the first time since 2011 on Friday, March 12 and Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford on Saturday, March 13; a track that has been absent from National Tour competition since 2012.

Nine overall events in the month of March, rounds five and six will be the Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals in Mesquite, Texas on Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20, with the series making a first-time visit to Superbowl Speedway in Greenville, Texas for Round 7 on Thursday, March 25 with the month closing out on Friday, March 26 and Saturday, March 27 at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark.

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network

For the first time, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with Racinboys.com and FloRacing.com both featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. Racinboys.com is $29.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Quick Notes:

Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

What: 2021 Season Opener

Where: Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park

When: Friday, March 5 and Saturday, March 6

Times: March 5 & 6

Pits: Noon

All Gates: 4:00 P.M. (PT)

Draw/Check-In: 4:00 P.M. – 4:40 P.M. (PT)

Driver’s Meeting: 4:45 (PT)

Hot Laps: 5:00 P.M. (PT)

Racing: 6:00 P.M. (PT)

Tickets:

Cold Pass (Fans): $30

Hot Pass (Teams/Pit Pass): $40

Other Event Info:

Draw Fee: $20 per night

Payout: March 5 – $3,000 to win, $400 to start

Payout: March 6 – $4,000 to win, $400 to start

Mufflers: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

