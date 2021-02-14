DeCaire Picks Up Third Win of the 2021 Season

PUNTA GORDA, FL (February 13, 2021) — Troy Decaire continued his dominance on the Florida pavement sprint car scene winning the feature event for the Southern Sprint Car Series at 4-17 Southern Speedway. The win was Decaire’s third of the 2021 season. L.J. Grimm, Sc9otty Adema, Joey Aguilar, and Michael Tharp rounded out the top five.
Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series
4-17 Southern Speedway
Punta Gorda, Florida
Saturday February 13, 2021
Feature:
1. 36-Troy DeCaire
2. 88-LJ Grimm
3. 67-Scotty Adema
4. 11-Joey Aguilar
5. J1-Michael Tharp
6. 92-Ryan Adema III
7. 4-Travis Bliiemeister
8. 1-Gary Wiggins
9. 3-Nick Andrade