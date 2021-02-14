DeCaire Picks Up Third Win of the 2021 Season

PUNTA GORDA, FL (February 13, 2021) — Troy Decaire continued his dominance on the Florida pavement sprint car scene winning the feature event for the Southern Sprint Car Series at 4-17 Southern Speedway. The win was Decaire’s third of the 2021 season. L.J. Grimm, Sc9otty Adema, Joey Aguilar, and Michael Tharp rounded out the top five.

Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series

4-17 Southern Speedway

Punta Gorda, Florida

Saturday February 13, 2021

Feature:

1. 36-Troy DeCaire

2. 88-LJ Grimm

3. 67-Scotty Adema

4. 11-Joey Aguilar

5. J1-Michael Tharp

6. 92-Ryan Adema III

7. 4-Travis Bliiemeister

8. 1-Gary Wiggins

9. 3-Nick Andrade