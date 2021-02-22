Feature Winners: February 20-21, 2021

Saturday February 20, 2021
|Arizona Speedway
|San Tan Valley, AZ
|ASCS Desert Sprint Car Series
|Josh Shipley
|Bairnsdale Speedway
|Granite Rock, VIC
|VSC Sprintcars
|Dennis Jones
|Central Arizona Speedway
|Casa Grande, AZ
|ASCS Southwest Sprint Car Region
|Justin Sanders
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Jock Goodyer
|Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds
|Hanford, CA
|Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series
|Shane Golobic
|Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds
|Hanford, CA
|Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|Brooklyn Holland
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Murray Bridge, SA
|Wingless V6 Sprintcars
|Joel Chadwick
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|Callum Williamson
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|Midget Cars
|Tom Payet
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Michael Keen
|Showtime Speedway
|Pinellas Park, FL
|Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
|L.J. Grimm
|Southern Raceway
|Milton, FL
|United Sprint Car Series
|Tim Shaffer
Sunday February 21, 2021
|Southern Raceway
|Milton, FL
|United Sprint Car Series
|Mark Smith