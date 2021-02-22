Feature Winners: February 20-21, 2021

Josh Shipley. (ASCS Photo)

Saturday February 20, 2021

Arizona Speedway San Tan Valley, AZ ASCS Desert Sprint Car Series Josh Shipley
Bairnsdale Speedway Granite Rock, VIC VSC Sprintcars Dennis Jones
Central Arizona Speedway Casa Grande, AZ ASCS Southwest Sprint Car Region Justin Sanders
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway Toowoomba, QLD Winged 410 Sprint Cars Jock Goodyer
Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds Hanford, CA Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series Shane Golobic
Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds Hanford, CA Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Brooklyn Holland
Murray Bridge Speedway Murray Bridge, SA Wingless V6 Sprintcars Joel Chadwick
Perth Motorplex Kwinana Beach, WA Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series Callum Williamson
Perth Motorplex Kwinana Beach, WA Midget Cars Tom Payet
Perth Motorplex Kwinana Beach, WA Winged Limited Sprints Michael Keen
Showtime Speedway Pinellas Park, FL Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars L.J. Grimm
Southern Raceway Milton, FL United Sprint Car Series Tim Shaffer

Sunday February 21, 2021

Southern Raceway Milton, FL United Sprint Car Series Mark Smith

 

