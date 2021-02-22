Patriot Sprint Tour Adds Utica-Rome to the 2021 Schedule on September 5

From Paul Harkenrider

VERNON, NY (February 22, 2021) — As we inch closer to the start of the 2021 racing season, PST President Mike Emhof is continuing to make the final touches for this season’s A-Verdi Storage Containers Patriot Sprint Tour season.

For the first time since 2014, the Patriot Sprint Tour is now set to return to Utica Rome Speedway on Sunday, September 5, an event that will pay $3,000 to the winner and $300 just to take the green. It was a few weeks ago that it was announced that Brett Deyo, the current promoter at the Fonda Speedway, would be taking over the Vernon, NY speed plant in 2021.

Since taking over the Fonda Speedway back in 2019, Deyo has hosted both the Patriot Sprint Tour and CRSA Sprint Tour on several different occasions. That partnership will now continue with Deyo taking the reins at Utica Rome.

The last time the Patriots were there, Stewart Friesen was victorious back in 2014 when PST was a part of the Cole Cup. Friesen was also an A-Main winner in 2013 as well. The only other time the Patriot Sprint Tour visited Utica Rome was in 2010 where Chuck Hebing was the winner.

The 2021 season includes 18 events, and all starts at Outlaw Speedway on April 16, which is the Outlaw Spring Nationals.

