Fatheadz Eyewear Named Title Sponsor of the Capitani Classic

From Knoxville Raceway

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (February 24, 2021) – Fatheadz Eyewear, the leader in oversized eyewear, will be the title sponsor of the 2021 Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank . The 10th running of the Fatheadz Eyewear Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank will be held on Sunday, August 8 at Knoxville Raceway.

“Everyone knows Knoxville is the place to be in early August, said Rico Elmore, Founder and CEO of Fatheadz Eyewear. “It’s deeply rooted in tradition, and some of the greatest dirt racers have battled on that track. We are really looking forward to sponsoring the Capitani Classic, bringing Fatheadz to the Knoxville Nationals and seeing some great racing this year.”

The Fatheadz Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank was created in 2011 to honor Knoxville Raceway’s legendary track promoter Ralph Capitani. The annual 410 winged sprint car race is the drivers’ final attempt to fine tune their car before the prestigious NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s.

“Fatheadz Eyewear has been a long-time supporter of drivers, teams and events and we’re honored to have them add Knoxville Raceway to their list of partners in the sport,” said Kendra Jacobs, Marketing Director at Knoxville Raceway. “The team at Fatheadz has a true love for racing and the sport’s history so they’re aware of Ralph Capitani and what he means to this track and our community. This is a great partnership that we’re looking forward to showcasing in August.”

NASCAR star Kyle Larson won the 2020 Capitani Classic, earning his eighth career victory at Knoxville Raceway. Past winners also include Brian Brown, David Gravel, Ian Madsen, Bronson Maeschen, Shane Stewart (2), Brad Sweet and Kevin Swindell. Twice the winner of the Fatheadz Eyewear Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank has gone on to win the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s the following weekend.

Tickets for the Fatheadz Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank will go on sale Monday, March 1 at www.knoxvilleraceway.com/tickets or by calling the Knoxville Raceway ticket office at 641-842-5431. Tickets start at $25 for adults, $20 for teens and $15 for children 12 and under. Reserved seating is available.