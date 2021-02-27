McHugh Contines to Roll in Australia Action Winning at Brisbane

BRISBANE, QLD (February 27, 2021) — Lachlan McHugh won the sprint car feature Saturday night at Archerfield Speedway. McHugh led all 30 laps in route to his seventh victory of the 2021 calendar year. Cody Maroske, Luke Oldfield, Darren Jensen, and Tim Farrell rounded out the top five.
David Eggins won the wingless v6 sprint car feature.
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 7-Lachlan McHugh
2. 27-Cody Maroske
3. 17-Luke Oldfield
4. 75-Darren Jensen
5. 51-Tim Farrell
6. 48-Jackson Delamont
7. 54-Randy Morgan
8. 07-Aaron Kelly
9. 4-Brad Ayres
10. 90-Anthony Lambert
11. 21-Nicholas Whell
12. 12-Ben Hilder
13. 40-Chris McInerney
14. 47-Brendon Claridge
15. 28-Allan Woods
16. 22-Jock Goodyer
17. 33-Callum Walker
18. Q2-Brent Kratzmann
19. 44-Dan Murray
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 71-David Eggins
2. 28-Paul Robinson
3. 80-Liam Atkinson
4. 9-Tim Harris
5. 42-Shaun Knight
6. 78-Steve Pilkington
7. 22-Anthony Joyce
8. 6-Brett Russo
9. 25-Marin Kusturin
10. 47-Lachie Robertson
11. 3-Ian Milnes
12. 95-Jayden O’Toole
13. 12-Ben Manson
14. 17-Lance Dawson
15. 24-Scott Mortensen
16. 44-Mark Brownsey
17. 10-Chris Catchpole
18. 91-James Barton
19. 35-Michael Braggs
20. 14-Ross Guy
21. 27-Jamie Usher