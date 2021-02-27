McHugh Contines to Roll in Australia Action Winning at Brisbane

BRISBANE, QLD (February 27, 2021) — Lachlan McHugh won the sprint car feature Saturday night at Archerfield Speedway. McHugh led all 30 laps in route to his seventh victory of the 2021 calendar year. Cody Maroske, Luke Oldfield, Darren Jensen, and Tim Farrell rounded out the top five.

David Eggins won the wingless v6 sprint car feature.

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 7-Lachlan McHugh

2. 27-Cody Maroske

3. 17-Luke Oldfield

4. 75-Darren Jensen

5. 51-Tim Farrell

6. 48-Jackson Delamont

7. 54-Randy Morgan

8. 07-Aaron Kelly

9. 4-Brad Ayres

10. 90-Anthony Lambert

11. 21-Nicholas Whell

12. 12-Ben Hilder

13. 40-Chris McInerney

14. 47-Brendon Claridge

15. 28-Allan Woods

16. 22-Jock Goodyer

17. 33-Callum Walker

18. Q2-Brent Kratzmann

19. 44-Dan Murray

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 71-David Eggins

2. 28-Paul Robinson

3. 80-Liam Atkinson

4. 9-Tim Harris

5. 42-Shaun Knight

6. 78-Steve Pilkington

7. 22-Anthony Joyce

8. 6-Brett Russo

9. 25-Marin Kusturin

10. 47-Lachie Robertson

11. 3-Ian Milnes

12. 95-Jayden O’Toole

13. 12-Ben Manson

14. 17-Lance Dawson

15. 24-Scott Mortensen

16. 44-Mark Brownsey

17. 10-Chris Catchpole

18. 91-James Barton

19. 35-Michael Braggs

20. 14-Ross Guy

21. 27-Jamie Usher