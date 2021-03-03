Attica Raceway Park to increase purse for 305s and late models in 2022`

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Attica Raceway Park will increase the weekly purses for the Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast UMP Late Models and the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints for the 2021 season.

“Both divisions will see increases in the middle and especially in the start money for the A-mains,” said Attica Raceway Park Director of Operations Rex LeJeune. “We are able to do this thanks to the support of our great fans and marketing partners. It’s our way of showing our appreciation for the support these race teams give us every week.”

The UMP Late Models will pay $1,200 to win and $200 to start the feature. The UMP Late Models will race for $2,000 to win on June 11, Sept. 3, and Sept. 10. The late models will also race for $3,000 to win on May 7.

The Fremont Fence 305 Sprints will pay $750 to win and $200 to start the feature. The 305 Sprints will race for $1,000 to win on May 14, May 21, July 30, Sept. 4, and Sept. 10.

Also for the first time in several years weekly admission prices will have a slight increase. Adults will be $18 and seniors $15. Teens will remain at $10 and kids 10 and under will remain free. Pit passes will remain at $30.

“We feel with the increase in purse money and our great point fund of $47,000 featuring three headline divisions will continue to give our great fans some of the best weekly racing in the country,” said Promoter John Bores.

For complete purses and point fund go to www.atticaracewaypark.com.

Opening night is set for Friday March 19 with a rain date for Saturday March 20 featuring the Callies Performance Products 410 Sprints, the Propane.com / Dirt Nerds UMP Late Models, and the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints.

Due to the on-going pandemic, fans and race teams should visit www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.