Triple X/Moyle Racing Engines Provide Next 410 Raffle Sprint Car for National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, March 2, 2021 – The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum’s newest raffle sprint car will feature a Triple X Chassis powered by a Moyle Racing Engines 410 c.i. power plant. The car is the fourteenth to be raffled off by the non-profit National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum located in Knoxville, Iowa. The bi-annual program includes donations from sprint car manufacturers across the country. The raffle sprint car will be shown at many racing events and special events over the next 18 months, and will be given away Friday, December 16, 2022.

“Our raffle car program was started back in 1995, and has been an essential component in maintaining the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum ever since,” says National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Executive Director, Bob Baker. “We want to sincerely thank Triple X Chassis, Jaymie Moyle at Moyle Racing Engines, and all the sponsors who make it possible to do this. And, of course, most of all, we thank all of those who make donations and buy raffle tickets in an attempt to win a brand new sprint car!”

The sponsors committed thus far include…

Triple X Race Components, Moyle Racing Engines, All Pro, All Star Performance, AMSOIL, Brown and Miller, Crow Safety, CSi Shocks, DeYoung Graphics, DMI, Dyers Rods, Rod End Supply, Hoosier Tire, HRP Wings, King Racing Products, Kinsler, M&W, MPTI, MSD, Quickcar, Schoenfeld Headers, Skagit Powder Coat Inc., Smith Titanium, Tel Tac, Ti22, UltraShield, Vahlco Wheels, Wilwood and Winters.

Additional prizes will also be awarded.

Raffle tickets will be available for purchase soon for $20, or six for $100. To stay up to date on the newest raffle car from the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, visit www.SprintCarRaffle.com!

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!