Dominic Scelzi Wins Opening Night Feature of the I-5 Classic

BAKERSFIELD, CA (March 5, 2021) — Dominic Scelzi won the Friday portion of the I-5 Classic Friday at the Dirt Track at the Kern County Raceway Park. Scelzi, from Fresno, California, held off Shane Golobic and Tim Kaeding for his first victory of the 2021 season. D.J. Netto and Rico Abreu rounded out the top five.

I-5 Classic

the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park

Bakersfield, California

Saturday March 5, 2021

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 41S-Dominic Scelzi

2. 17W-Shane Golobic

3. 83-Tim Kaeding

4. 88N-DJ Netto

5. 57-Rico Abreu

6. 63-JJ Hickle

7. 14W-Ryan Robinson

8. 3-Kaleb Montgomery

9. 7P-Jake Andreotti

10. 88V-Jace Vanderweerd

11. 19-Cody Thornhill

12. 88-Kyle Offill

13. 33-Tucker Worth

14. 35M-Ian Madson

15. 01-Mitchell Moles

16. 22-Keith Day

17. 18S-Jason Solwold

18. 4-Jodie Robinson

19. 67G-Grant Duinkerken

20. 8-Devon Borden

21. 21-Austin McCarl

22. 41-Corey Day