Dominic Scelzi Wins Opening Night Feature of the I-5 Classic

BAKERSFIELD, CA (March 5, 2021) — Dominic Scelzi won the Friday portion of the I-5 Classic Friday at the Dirt Track at the Kern County Raceway Park. Scelzi, from Fresno, California, held off Shane Golobic and Tim Kaeding for his first victory of the 2021 season. D.J. Netto and Rico Abreu rounded out the top five.
I-5 Classic
the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park
Bakersfield, California
Saturday March 5, 2021
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 41S-Dominic Scelzi
2. 17W-Shane Golobic
3. 83-Tim Kaeding
4. 88N-DJ Netto
5. 57-Rico Abreu
6. 63-JJ Hickle
7. 14W-Ryan Robinson
8. 3-Kaleb Montgomery
9. 7P-Jake Andreotti
10. 88V-Jace Vanderweerd
11. 19-Cody Thornhill
12. 88-Kyle Offill
13. 33-Tucker Worth
14. 35M-Ian Madson
15. 01-Mitchell Moles
16. 22-Keith Day
17. 18S-Jason Solwold
18. 4-Jodie Robinson
19. 67G-Grant Duinkerken
20. 8-Devon Borden
21. 21-Austin McCarl
22. 41-Corey Day