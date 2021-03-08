Placerville Speedway season inching closer

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – March 6, 2021…The El Dorado County Fairgrounds based Placerville Speedway will hear racing engines for the first time in 2021 by hosting a “Test and Tune” on Saturday March 13th, taking place from Noon to 4pm.

Pit passes cost $25 for adults, $10 for minors ages four to 13 and $5 for infants/ toddlers up to age three.

Pit passes for the Test and Tune are available to pre-purchase via the Pit Pay Mobile Pit Pass App. To use Pit Pay, participants will download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play and create a profile. They can then purchase passes for Placerville Speedway events, signing all waivers electronically. At the track, they will simply proceed to the Pit Pay Priority Line, show their mobile pit pass, and get an armband.

Please note the grandstands are closed to the public during the Test and Tune. The pit area will open at 11am. For those that don’t have a smart phone you can still purchase pit passes the traditional way upon arrival to the speedway.

One week after that the Placerville Speedway is then slated to open its 56th season of competition on Saturday March 20th. Divisions set to tackle the famed quarter-mile during the event will include the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Mini Trucks.

Details on the regulations and protocols for the March 20th opener will be released as soon as possible.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

Join over 13,800 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2021 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday March 13: Test and Tune | Noon-4pm. Pit Gate Opens at 11am. Grandstands are closed

Saturday March 20: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Mini Trucks

Saturday March 27: Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards plus BCRA Lightning Sprints | Spring Fever Frenzy