Dale Miller Motorsports and Justin Sanders Sweep Silver Cup

PETERSEN MEDIA

Taking 2020 off due to the lack of racing in Northern CA, Dale Miller Motorsports returned with vengeance over the weekend, as Justin Sanders was the man to beat in Chico, CA and swept the 32nd Annual Silver Cup Race of Champions weekend.

“It was a pretty awesome weekend for the team, and it is super cool to sweep the Silver Cup,” Justin Sanders said. “Dale Miller has really nice equipment, and with the No. 4SA not running in 2020, it’s cool to get two wins out of the gate in 2021.”

Sanders kicked the weekend off on Friday night timing the Thompson’s Buick-GMC/Thompson’s Jeep-Ram/Dale Miller Septic backed entry in fourth fastest in qualifying time trials.

On the hooked-up Silver Dollar Speedway surface, Sanders would win his heat comfortably and earn a spot in the redraw. Pulling the three pill, the Aromas, CA driver would take the green flag from the third row of the 25-lap feature event.

Settling into third when the race came to life, Sanders would move into the second position on the race’s eighth lap. With his sights set on early leader, Max Mittry, Sanders would use traffic to his advantage as he was able to chip away the lead.

On the 16th lap, Sanders was able to make what would be the race winning move as he snuck around Mittry and took command of the race. Out in front, Sanders would leave the field in his wake despite a late caution bunching everyone back up. The final green flag run of the race saw Sanders lead the way and score the opening night win.

Back in action on Saturday night, Sanders continued to show serious speed at the ¼ mile bullring as he opened the night up by timing the North County Plastering/Nail-It Roofing/Anrak entry in sixth fastest in time trials before picking up a second-place finish in his heat race.

Drawing the number three pill for the second night in a row, Sanders would again run a very patient race. Getting into second, Sanders would stalk Joel Myers, Jr who led from the onset.

A late restart would bunch the field up, and Sanders would take full advantage as he got the Dale Miller Motorsports machine wound up, and was able to get around Myers and go on to grab the Silver Cup Championship comfortably.

“Thanks to everyone involved with this team for their hard work,” Sanders added. “Dale and Tara Miller have a great group behind them, and like I said, it is great to get them a couple of wins.”

The Dale Miller Motorsports team would like to thank Thompson’s Buick-GMC, Thompson’s Jeep-Ram, Dale Miller Septic, Inc., North County Plastering, Nail-It Roofing, Anrak Corporation, Frank’s Body Shop, Rider Racing Engines, Walker Performance Filtration, Factory Kahne Shocks, Smith Titanium, FK Rod Ends, Triple X Race Co., King Racing Products, A.R.T. Speed Equipment, Black Out Fight Gear, and 24 Hour Road Side Service for their support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts- 2, Wins- 2, Top-5’s-2, Top-10’s-2

ON TAP: Sanders and Dale Miller Motorsports are tentatively slated to return to action on March 27th at Placerville Speedway.