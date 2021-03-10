INTRODUCING THE KNIGHTS OF THUNDER SPRINT CAR SERIES

From Tommy Goudge

(March 9, 2021) – A brand new touring 360 Sprint Car series is set to ride into Eastern Canada this season! The Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series has 27 races spread across seven tracks on the 2021 calendar, with several live streaming broadcasts planned on GForceTV.

THE RACES

A total of 19 full-points events are divided among five Ontario venues; six races are scheduled at Brighton Speedway, five at Humberstone Speedway, four at Merrittville Speedway, two at Ohsweken Speedway, and two at the remodeled and renamed Southern Ontario Motor Speedway (formerly South Buxton Raceway). Show-up points will be awarded in four additional events at Ohsweken – two surrounding the NASCAR Pinty’s 100 in August, and two on Canadian Sprint Car Nationals weekend in September. The schedule is rounded out with co-sanctioned non-points events with the Empire Super Sprints and Patriot Sprint Tour at Brockville Ontario Speedway and Cornwall Motor Speedway.

The 2021 Knights of Thunder season is scheduled to kick off on April 17 at Merrittville’s Spring Sizzler, and conclude at Southern Ontario Motor Speedway on October 9. Several holiday weekend and weeknight events are included in the schedule, including Victoria Day at Merrittville, Canada Day at Humberstone, Labour Day weekend at Brighton, and Monday and Tuesday dates at Ohsweken as part of the dirt track debut of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series.

THE DRIVERS

A talented mix of veterans and young drivers have already indicated their intent to compete on the Knights of Thunder tour, including former 360 Sprint Car champions Mitch Brown, Jim Huppunen, Cory Turner, Ryan Turner, Chris Steele, and Glenn Styres. Combined, that group of drivers accounts for 14 championships and more than 90 feature wins in 360 Sprint Car competition.

Jake Brown, Travis Cunningham, Mikey Kruchka, Jordan Poirier, Aaron Turkey, and Jamie Turner all have 360 Sprint Car wins to their credit, while Liam Martin and Holly Porter were standouts in the Crate Sprint Car division before moving to the 360 ranks. Poirier’s trips from Quebec to Southern Ontario were worthwhile last season, as he won twice at Merrittville and once at Humberstone. Mitch Brown, Steele, and Turkey also claimed wins at Merrittville during the abbreviated 2020 season.

More driver announcements are still to come! Keep an eye on the roster page at www.knightsofthunder.com for updates.

THE REWARDS

Each full-points KoT event purse will pay at least $2,000-to-win and $250 to start the A-Main, with selected races broadcast live on GForceTV. The championship winner will be rewarded with $5,000 and a Pinty’s VIP package for the 2022 Bristol Dirt Race, while 10th place in the championship standings will pay $1,000.

THE SUPPORTERS

The 2021 Knights of Thunder Sprint Car Series is made possible with the support of Pinty’s Delicious Foods, Corr/Pak Merchandising, Stoneridge Specialty Insurance, Hoosier Tire Canada, Burger Barn, Nitro 54 Variety, Strickland’s Brantford Chevrolet, and EPIC Racewear.

THE LINKS

Make sure to visit www.knightsofthunder.com for all the latest Knights of Thunder news, like KnightsofThunderSprintCars on Facebook, follow @KoTSprints on Twitter and @knightsofthunder on Instagram, and subscribe to GForceTV on YouTube.

2021 KNIGHTS OF THUNDER SPRINT CAR SERIES SCHEDULE

Sat. April 17 – Merrittville Speedway

Sat. May 22 – Brighton Speedway

Mon. May 24 – Merrittville Speedway

Sun. June 6 – Cornwall Motor Speedway (w/ESS; no points)

Sat. June 12 – Brighton Speedway

Fri. June 18 – Ohsweken Speedway

Sat. June 19 – Merrittville Speedway

Sat. June 26 – Southern Ontario Motor Speedway

Thu. July 1 – Humberstone Speedway

Sat. July 3 – Brighton Speedway

Sun. July 11 – Humberstone Speedway

Sat. July 17 – Brockville Ontario Speedway (w/PST; no points)

Sun. July 18 – Cornwall Speedway (w/PST; no points)

Sat. July 24 – Brighton Speedway

Sat. July 31 – Humberstone Speedway

Sat. August 14 – Brockville Ontario Speedway (w/ESS; no points)

Sun. August 15 – Humberstone Speedway

Mon. August 16 – Ohsweken Speedway (show-up points only)

Tue. August 17 – Ohsweken Speedway (show-up points only)

Sat. September 4 – Brighton Speedway

Sun. September 5 – Brighton Speedway

Fri. September 10 – Ohsweken Speedway

Sat. September 11 – Merrittville Speedway

Fri. September 17 – Ohsweken Speedway (NBtN; show-up points only)

Sat. September 18 – Ohsweken Speedway (CSCN; show-up points only)

Sun. September 19 – Humberstone Speedway

Sat. October 9 – Southern Ontario Motor Speedway

