Aaron Reutzel Records First World of Outlaws Feature Event Win of Season

With extreme weather and area mandates wreaking havoc on the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series’ early schedule, the action was finally able to resume over the weekend and it was worth the wait as Aaron Reutzel was able to pick up his first series win of the season Saturday night at East Bay Raceway Park.

“I am really happy to get our first Outlaw win of the season,” Aaron Reutzel said. “We have kind of been hit and miss to start they year, but I am really happy with our car right now, and I continue to be very thankful to the Roth family for putting me in this position.”

Checking in at East Bay Raceway Park on Saturday night, it marked the first visit from ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt’ in 38 years. Reutzel kicked the night off by timing the Roth Enterprises/Jason, Tara, and Cole Roth Cattle Col./HR Livestock Transportation mount in fourth fastest in time trials.

Winning his heat race, the Clue, TX driver moved into the Dash where a second-place finish would put him on the front row of the feature event alongside two-time and defending series champion, Brad Sweet.

When the 35-lap feature event came to life, Reutzel was hard on the throttle and powered his entry out to the early lead. Working the high side of the speedway, Reutzel would set a commanding pace. As the leaders got into traffic, Reutzel would be unphased as he put his machine over the cushion and continue to operate in clean air.

Not to be denied on this night, the current series Rookie of the Year contender would lead all 35-laps en route to his first WoO win of the year, and second overall in 2021.

The weekend kicked off on Friday night as the series made a return trip to Volusia Speedway Park. After kicking the season off at VSP back in early February, the return would see Reutzel open the night up by timing in ninth fastest in time trials.

Finishing third in his heat race, Reutzel would take the green flag from the ninth starting position on the ultra-fast ½ mile. Holding strong in the Top-1-0 all race long, Reutzel would encounter battles with the likes of Sweet, Logan Schuchart, and Parker Price-Miller.

Though he stayed back near where he started much of the race, Reutzel would cap the night off with a 10th place finish.

“Like I said, I am really happy with our car and how things feel right now, and I am excited to get back to racing consistently moving forward,” Reutzel noted.”

