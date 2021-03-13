Channin Tankersley Wins Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series Feature at Waco

WACO, Texas (March 12, 2021) — Channin Tankersley opened the 2021 season for the Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series in victory lane Friday at Heart O’Texas Speedway. Tankersley, from Arlington, Texas, held off Michael Day and John Ricketts for the victory. Claud Estes and Jett Hays rounded out the top five.
Heat Race #1:
1. 17G-Channin Tankersley
2. B99-Blake Mallory
3. 83-Jett Hays
4. 67-Michael Day
5. 44-Gary Floyd
6. 72-Daniel Estes
7. 11L-Ian Lovett
DNS: 3-Brett Engstrom
Heat Race #2:
1. 74E-Claud Estes III
2. 26-Dalton Steed
3. 71-Colby Estes
4. 33-Michael Merrell
5. 7-Jerrad Warhurst
6. 42P-Preston Perlmutter
7. 114-Todd Lovett
DNS: 13M-Chance McCrary
Heat Race #3:
1. 99B-John Ricketts
2. 9-Chase Randall
3. 64-Mark Zoeller
4. 82-Austin Saunders
5. 6M-Jarrett Lucito
6. 74-D.J. Estes
DQ: 72H-Harli White
A-Main:
1. 17G-Channin Tankersley
2. 67-Michael Day
3. 99B-John Ricketts
4. 74E-Claud Estes III
5. 83-Jett Hays
6. B99-Blake Mallory
7. 44-Gary Floyd
8. 74-D.J. Estes
9. 82-Austin Saunders
10. 7-Jerrad Warhurst
11. 6M-Jarrett Lucito
12. 33-Michael Merrell
13. 9-Chase Randall
14. 71-Colby Estes
15. 42P-Preston Perlmutter
16. 3-Brett Engstrom
17. 64-Mark Zoeller
18. 114-Todd Lovett
19. 26-Dalton Steed
20. 72-Daniel Estes
21. 11L-Ian Lovett
DNS: 13M-Chance McCrary
DNS: 72H-Harli White