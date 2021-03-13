Channin Tankersley Wins Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series Feature at Waco

WACO, Texas (March 12, 2021) — Channin Tankersley opened the 2021 season for the Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series in victory lane Friday at Heart O’Texas Speedway. Tankersley, from Arlington, Texas, held off Michael Day and John Ricketts for the victory. Claud Estes and Jett Hays rounded out the top five.

Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series

Heart O’Texas Speedway

Waco, Texas

Friday March 12, 2021

Heat Race #1:

1. 17G-Channin Tankersley

2. B99-Blake Mallory

3. 83-Jett Hays

4. 67-Michael Day

5. 44-Gary Floyd

6. 72-Daniel Estes

7. 11L-Ian Lovett

DNS: 3-Brett Engstrom

Heat Race #2:

1. 74E-Claud Estes III

2. 26-Dalton Steed

3. 71-Colby Estes

4. 33-Michael Merrell

5. 7-Jerrad Warhurst

6. 42P-Preston Perlmutter

7. 114-Todd Lovett

DNS: 13M-Chance McCrary

Heat Race #3:

1. 99B-John Ricketts

2. 9-Chase Randall

3. 64-Mark Zoeller

4. 82-Austin Saunders

5. 6M-Jarrett Lucito

6. 74-D.J. Estes

DQ: 72H-Harli White

A-Main:

1. 17G-Channin Tankersley

2. 67-Michael Day

3. 99B-John Ricketts

4. 74E-Claud Estes III

5. 83-Jett Hays

6. B99-Blake Mallory

7. 44-Gary Floyd

8. 74-D.J. Estes

9. 82-Austin Saunders

10. 7-Jerrad Warhurst

11. 6M-Jarrett Lucito

12. 33-Michael Merrell

13. 9-Chase Randall

14. 71-Colby Estes

15. 42P-Preston Perlmutter

16. 3-Brett Engstrom

17. 64-Mark Zoeller

18. 114-Todd Lovett

19. 26-Dalton Steed

20. 72-Daniel Estes

21. 11L-Ian Lovett

DNS: 13M-Chance McCrary

DNS: 72H-Harli White