Scelzi Wins Kings of Thunder Feature at Hanford

HANFORD, CA (March 13, 2021) — Dominic Scelzi won the Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series feature Saturday at Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds. Scelzi patiential picked his way through the field from the fourth starting position taking advantage of Joel Meyers spinning and turning over while leading, then taking the top spot from Austin McCarl after the restart. The victory was Scelzi’s second of the 2021 campaign. McCarl, Daryn Pittman, Shane Golobic, and J.J. Hickle rounded out the top five.
Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series
Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds
Hanford, California
Saturday March 13, 2021
Heat Race #1:
1. 37-Mitchell Faccinto
2. 9-Reece Goetz
3. 69-Bud Kaeding
4. 4-Jodie Robinson
5. 7Z-Zane Blanchard
6. 24-Chase Johnson
7. 01-Mitchel Moles
8. 18X-Grant Champlin
9. 2-James Ringo
10. 5D-Connor Danell
11. 94X-Ben Worth
Heat Race #2:
1. 57-Rico Abreu
2. 38B-Blake Carrick
3. 88N-D.J. Netto
4. 19-Colby Thornhill
5. 18-Jason Solwold
6. 67-Vaughn Schott
7. 22-Keith Day Jr.
8. 82J-Steve Jaquith
9. 6C-Travis Coelho
Heat Race #3:
1. 41S-Dominic Scelzi
2. 28-Michael Pombo
3. 41-Corey Day
4. 10F-Jared Faria
5. 88-Kyle Offill
6. 88K-Koen Shaw
7. 8-Devon Borden
8. 10C-Chance Crum
9. 14T-Tim Estenson
10. 7C-Justyn Cox
Heat Race #4:
1. 2XM-Max Mittry
2. 56-Willie Croft
3. 88A-Joey Ancona
4. 33-Tucker Worth
5. 10L-Brock Lemley
6. 91-Chase Goetz
7. 3K-Kaleb Montgomery
8. 7P-Jake Andreotti
9. 88V-Jace VanderWeerd
10. 3M-Adam Kaeding
Heat Race #5:
1. 67G-Grant Duinkerken
2. 83-Tim Kaeding
3. 83T-Tanner Carrick
4. 36-Craig Stidham
5. 2X-Robbie Price
6. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez
7. 5-Cole Danell
8. 38-Colby Johnson
9. 3T-Nick Ringo
10. 3P-Davey Pombo Jr
DNS: 78-Mark Barroso
Dash:
1. 46JR-Joel Myers
2. 2XM-Max Mittry
3. 21-Austin McCarl
4. 41S-Dominic Scelzi
5. 67G-Grant Duinkerken
6. 37-Mitchell Faccinto
7. 63-J.J. Hickle
8. 14-Daryn Pittman
9. 17W-Shane Golobic
10. 57-Rico Abreu
B-Main #1:
1. 36-Craig Stidham
2. 4-Jodie Robinson
3. 10L-Brock Lemley
4. 24-Chase Johnson
5. 88V-Jace VanderWeerd
6. 22-Keith Day Jr.
7. 3K-Kaleb Montgomery
8. 94X-Ben Worth
9. 3M-Adam Kaeding
10. 5D-Connor Danell
11. 38-Colby Johnson
12. 6C-Travis Coelho
13. 18-Jason Solwold
14. 10F-Jared Faria
15. 88K-Koen Shaw
16. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez
17. 10C-Chance Crum
18. 18X-Grant Champlin
B-Main #2:
1. 7Z-Zane Blanchard
2. 33-Tucker Worth
3. 19-Colby Thornhill
4. 8-Devon Borden
5. 88-Kyle Offill
6. 2-James Ringo
7. 2X-Robbie Price
8. 14T-Tim Estenson
9. 7P-Jake Andreotti
10. 5-Cole Danell
11. 3P-Davey Pombo Jr
12. 67-Vaughn Schott
13. 82J-Steve Jaquith
14. 01-Mitchel Moles
15. 91-Chase Goetz
16. 3T-Nick Ringo
DNS: 7C-Justyn Cox
DNS: 78-Mark Barroso
A-Main:
1. 41S-Dominic Scelzi
2. 21-Austin McCarl
3. 14-Daryn Pittman
4. 17W-Shane Golobic
5. 63-J.J. Hickle
6. 69-Bud Kaeding
7. 57-Rico Abreu
8. 88N-D.J. Netto
9. 38B-Blake Carrick
10. 37-Mitchell Faccinto
11. 56-Willie Croft
12. 9-Reece Goetz
13. 36-Craig Stidham
14. 83-Tim Kaeding
15. 83T-Tanner Carrick
16. 7Z-Zane Blanchard
17. 67G-Grant Duinkerken
18. 33-Tucker Worth
19. 28-Michael Pombo
20. 88A-Joey Ancona
21. 46JR-Joel Myers
22. 4-Jodie Robinson
23. 41-Corey Day
24. 2XM-Max Mittry