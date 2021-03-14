Scelzi Wins Kings of Thunder Feature at Hanford

HANFORD, CA (March 13, 2021) — Dominic Scelzi won the Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series feature Saturday at Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds. Scelzi patiential picked his way through the field from the fourth starting position taking advantage of Joel Meyers spinning and turning over while leading, then taking the top spot from Austin McCarl after the restart. The victory was Scelzi’s second of the 2021 campaign. McCarl, Daryn Pittman, Shane Golobic, and J.J. Hickle rounded out the top five.

Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series

Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds

Hanford, California

Saturday March 13, 2021

Heat Race #1:

1. 37-Mitchell Faccinto

2. 9-Reece Goetz

3. 69-Bud Kaeding

4. 4-Jodie Robinson

5. 7Z-Zane Blanchard

6. 24-Chase Johnson

7. 01-Mitchel Moles

8. 18X-Grant Champlin

9. 2-James Ringo

10. 5D-Connor Danell

11. 94X-Ben Worth

Heat Race #2:

1. 57-Rico Abreu

2. 38B-Blake Carrick

3. 88N-D.J. Netto

4. 19-Colby Thornhill

5. 18-Jason Solwold

6. 67-Vaughn Schott

7. 22-Keith Day Jr.

8. 82J-Steve Jaquith

9. 6C-Travis Coelho

Heat Race #3:

1. 41S-Dominic Scelzi

2. 28-Michael Pombo

3. 41-Corey Day

4. 10F-Jared Faria

5. 88-Kyle Offill

6. 88K-Koen Shaw

7. 8-Devon Borden

8. 10C-Chance Crum

9. 14T-Tim Estenson

10. 7C-Justyn Cox

Heat Race #4:

1. 2XM-Max Mittry

2. 56-Willie Croft

3. 88A-Joey Ancona

4. 33-Tucker Worth

5. 10L-Brock Lemley

6. 91-Chase Goetz

7. 3K-Kaleb Montgomery

8. 7P-Jake Andreotti

9. 88V-Jace VanderWeerd

10. 3M-Adam Kaeding

Heat Race #5:

1. 67G-Grant Duinkerken

2. 83-Tim Kaeding

3. 83T-Tanner Carrick

4. 36-Craig Stidham

5. 2X-Robbie Price

6. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez

7. 5-Cole Danell

8. 38-Colby Johnson

9. 3T-Nick Ringo

10. 3P-Davey Pombo Jr

DNS: 78-Mark Barroso

Dash:

1. 46JR-Joel Myers

2. 2XM-Max Mittry

3. 21-Austin McCarl

4. 41S-Dominic Scelzi

5. 67G-Grant Duinkerken

6. 37-Mitchell Faccinto

7. 63-J.J. Hickle

8. 14-Daryn Pittman

9. 17W-Shane Golobic

10. 57-Rico Abreu

B-Main #1:

1. 36-Craig Stidham

2. 4-Jodie Robinson

3. 10L-Brock Lemley

4. 24-Chase Johnson

5. 88V-Jace VanderWeerd

6. 22-Keith Day Jr.

7. 3K-Kaleb Montgomery

8. 94X-Ben Worth

9. 3M-Adam Kaeding

10. 5D-Connor Danell

11. 38-Colby Johnson

12. 6C-Travis Coelho

13. 18-Jason Solwold

14. 10F-Jared Faria

15. 88K-Koen Shaw

16. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez

17. 10C-Chance Crum

18. 18X-Grant Champlin

B-Main #2:

1. 7Z-Zane Blanchard

2. 33-Tucker Worth

3. 19-Colby Thornhill

4. 8-Devon Borden

5. 88-Kyle Offill

6. 2-James Ringo

7. 2X-Robbie Price

8. 14T-Tim Estenson

9. 7P-Jake Andreotti

10. 5-Cole Danell

11. 3P-Davey Pombo Jr

12. 67-Vaughn Schott

13. 82J-Steve Jaquith

14. 01-Mitchel Moles

15. 91-Chase Goetz

16. 3T-Nick Ringo

DNS: 7C-Justyn Cox

DNS: 78-Mark Barroso

A-Main:

1. 41S-Dominic Scelzi

2. 21-Austin McCarl

3. 14-Daryn Pittman

4. 17W-Shane Golobic

5. 63-J.J. Hickle

6. 69-Bud Kaeding

7. 57-Rico Abreu

8. 88N-D.J. Netto

9. 38B-Blake Carrick

10. 37-Mitchell Faccinto

11. 56-Willie Croft

12. 9-Reece Goetz

13. 36-Craig Stidham

14. 83-Tim Kaeding

15. 83T-Tanner Carrick

16. 7Z-Zane Blanchard

17. 67G-Grant Duinkerken

18. 33-Tucker Worth

19. 28-Michael Pombo

20. 88A-Joey Ancona

21. 46JR-Joel Myers

22. 4-Jodie Robinson

23. 41-Corey Day

24. 2XM-Max Mittry