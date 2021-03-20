Hayden Williams Wins the 2021 New Zealand Midget Car Title

AUCKLAND, N.Z. (March 20, 2021) – Hayden Williams picked up one of the biggest victories of his young career Saturday at Western Springs Speedway winning the feature during the 2021 New Zealand Midget Car Title. Williams ran down Brad Mosen to challenge for the lead with 10 laps to go in the 30 lap main event. Williams and Mosen traded the top position back and forth until Williams took the spot for good on lap 22. Shortly after Mosen brought out the caution by spinning his car in turn two.
Williams was able to pull away during the restart to secure his first victory in the title race in front of his hometown crowd in Auckland.
Ryan Baker, Max Guilford, Zach Daum, and Hayuden Guptill rounded out the top five.
Jonathan Allard dominated the 25-lap sprint car main event. Allard started on the front row and led every lap for the victory over Dean Brindle and Daniel Thomas.
Western Springs Speedway
Auckland, New Zealand
Saturday March 20, 2021
Midget Cars
Heat Race #1:
1. 1NZ-Michael Pickens
2. 25M-Aaron Hodgson
3. 22A-James Earl
4. 12A-Morgan McHugh
5. 5A-Brock Maskovich
6. 33A-James Cossey
7. 41P-Shane Dewer
8. 99A-Nathan Howard
9. 79A-Max Guilford
10. 83A-Daryl Webster
11. 54C-Jack Low
12. 46A-Troy Jeffries
13. 7M-Travis Buckley
Heat Race #2:
1. 2NZ-Zach Daum
2. 39A-Peter Hunnibell
3. 27M-Hayden Williams
4. 18A-Brett Jnr Morris
5. 10M-Mitch Osborne
6. 34V-Jordan McDonnel
7. 17A-Ryan Baker
8. 98A-Ryan O’Connor
9. 14M-Kenny Roberts
10. 24S-Mark Willans
11. 43A-Matt Watson
12. 8A-Caleb Antonio-Rooney
Heat Race #3:
1. 10A-Brad Mosen
2. 99A-Nathan Howard
3. 25M-Aaron Hodgson
4. 84A-Ben Cometti
5. 7A-Ben Mathews
6. 93P-Karl McGill
7. 78A-Kent Palmer
8. 41P-Shane Dewer
9. 83A-Daryl Webster
10. 1NZ-Michael Pickens
11. 7M-Travis Buckley
12. 67A-Breyton Davison
13. 91M-Hayden Guptill
Heat Race #4:
1. 5A-Brock Maskovich
2. 2NZ-Zach Daum
3. 79A-Max Guilford
4. 98A-Ryan O’Connor
5. 39A-Peter Hunnibell
6. 33A-James Cossey
7. 8A-Caleb Antonio-Rooney
8. 14M-Kenny Roberts
9. 24S-Mark Willans
10. 12A-Morgan McHugh
11. 46A-Troy Jeffries
12. 22A-James Earl
Heat Race #5:
1. 27M-Hayden Williams
2. 17A-Ryan Baker
3. 91M-Hayden Guptill
4. 10A-Brad Mosen
5. 18A-Brett Jnr Morris
6. 93P-Karl McGill
7. 7A-Ben Mathews
8. 10M-Mitch Osborne
9. 34V-Jordan McDonnel
10. 84A-Ben Cometti
11. 78A-Kent Palmer
12. 43A-Matt Watson
B-Main:
1. 84A-Ben Cometti
2. 12A-Morgan McHugh
3. 91M-Hayden Guptill
4. 22A-James Earl
5. 41P-Shane Dewer
6. 14M-Kenny Roberts
7. 54C-Jack Low
8. 8A-Caleb Antonio-Rooney
9. 24S-Mark Willans
10. 7M-Travis Buckley
11. 83A-Daryl Webster
12. 43A-Matt Watson
13. 46A-Troy Jeffries
14. 78A-Kent Palmer
14. 34V-Jordan McDonnel
A-Main:
1. 27M-Hayden Williams
2. 17A-Ryan Baker
3. 79A-Max Guilford
4. 2NZ-Zach Daum
5. 91M-Hayden Guptill
6. 25M-Aaron Hodgson
7. 33A-James Cossey
8. 39A-Peter Hunnibell
9. 99A-Nathan Howard
10. 22A-James Earl
11. 54C-Jack Low
12. 8A-Caleb Antonio-Rooney
13. 12A-Morgan McHugh
14. 10A-Brad Mosen
15. 84A-Ben Cometti
16. 93P-Karl McGill
17. 98A-Ryan O’Connor
18. 18A-Brett Jnr Morris
19. 41P-Shane Dewer
20. 7A-Ben Mathews
21. 5A-Brock Maskovich
22. 1NZ-Michael Pickens
23. 10M-Mitch Osborne
24. 14M-Kenny Roberts
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1:
1. 78A-Daniel Eggleton
2. 2NZ-Jonathan Allard
3. 88M-Keaton Dahm
4. 7A-Dion Kendall
5. 78C-Matthew Leversedge
6. 3NZ-Daniel Thomas
7. 92A-Chris Kernohan
8. 23A-Adam Child
9. 21A-Kerry Brocas
10. 62A-Dave Witton
11. 15A-Steve Pribicevich
12. 69A-Corbin Anderson
13. 76A-Steve Smith
14. 37H-Nick Edmonds
15. 4A-Richie Wright
Heat Race #2:
1. 2NZ-Jonathan Allard
2. 12A-Dean Shadbolt
3. 69A-Corbin Anderson
4. 78C-Matthew Leversedge
5. 98M-Ryan O’Connor
6. 88M-Keaton Dahm
7. 22A-Dean Brindle
8. 71A-Jamie McDonald
9. 35A-Rob Vazey
10. 76A-Steve Smith
11. 19A-Zane Cooper
12. 11A-Raymond Griffin
13. 62A-Dave Witton
14. 7A-Dion Kendall
Heat Race #3:
1. 22A-Dean Brindle
2. 71A-Jamie McDonald
3. 3NZ-Daniel Thomas
4. 98M-Ryan O’Connor
5. 11A-Raymond Griffin
6. 78A-Daniel Eggleton
7. 15A-Steve Pribicevich
8. 35A-Rob Vazey
9. 12A-Dean Shadbolt
10. 92A-Chris Kernohan
11. 19A-Zane Cooper
12. 4A-Richie Wright
13. 37H-Nick Edmonds
14. 23A-Adam Child
15: 21A-Kerry Brocas
Pole Shuffle:
1. 3NZ-Daniel Thomas
2. 22A-Dean Brindle
3. 2NZ-Jonathan Allard
4. 78A-Daniel Eggleton
Feature:
1. 2NZ-Jonathan Allard
2. 22A-Dean Brindle
3. 3NZ-Daniel Thomas
4. 71A-Jamie McDonald
5. 78A-Daniel Eggleton
6. 88M-Keaton Dahm
7. 69A-Corbin Anderson
8. 35A-Rob Vazey
9. 12A-Dean Shadbolt
10. 92A-Chris Kernohan
11. 11A-Raymond Griffin
12. 37H-Nick Edmonds
13. 78C-Matthew Leversedge
14. 15A-Steve Pribicevich
15. 98M-Ryan O’Connor
16. 19A-Zane Cooper
17. 76A-Steve Smith
18. 21A-Kerry Brocas
19. 62A-Dave Witton