Hayden Williams Wins the 2021 New Zealand Midget Car Title

AUCKLAND, N.Z. (March 20, 2021) – Hayden Williams picked up one of the biggest victories of his young career Saturday at Western Springs Speedway winning the feature during the 2021 New Zealand Midget Car Title. Williams ran down Brad Mosen to challenge for the lead with 10 laps to go in the 30 lap main event. Williams and Mosen traded the top position back and forth until Williams took the spot for good on lap 22. Shortly after Mosen brought out the caution by spinning his car in turn two.

Williams was able to pull away during the restart to secure his first victory in the title race in front of his hometown crowd in Auckland.

Ryan Baker, Max Guilford, Zach Daum, and Hayuden Guptill rounded out the top five.

Jonathan Allard dominated the 25-lap sprint car main event. Allard started on the front row and led every lap for the victory over Dean Brindle and Daniel Thomas.

Western Springs Speedway

Auckland, New Zealand

Saturday March 20, 2021

Midget Cars

Heat Race #1:

1. 1NZ-Michael Pickens

2. 25M-Aaron Hodgson

3. 22A-James Earl

4. 12A-Morgan McHugh

5. 5A-Brock Maskovich

6. 33A-James Cossey

7. 41P-Shane Dewer

8. 99A-Nathan Howard

9. 79A-Max Guilford

10. 83A-Daryl Webster

11. 54C-Jack Low

12. 46A-Troy Jeffries

13. 7M-Travis Buckley

Heat Race #2:

1. 2NZ-Zach Daum

2. 39A-Peter Hunnibell

3. 27M-Hayden Williams

4. 18A-Brett Jnr Morris

5. 10M-Mitch Osborne

6. 34V-Jordan McDonnel

7. 17A-Ryan Baker

8. 98A-Ryan O’Connor

9. 14M-Kenny Roberts

10. 24S-Mark Willans

11. 43A-Matt Watson

12. 8A-Caleb Antonio-Rooney

Heat Race #3:

1. 10A-Brad Mosen

2. 99A-Nathan Howard

3. 25M-Aaron Hodgson

4. 84A-Ben Cometti

5. 7A-Ben Mathews

6. 93P-Karl McGill

7. 78A-Kent Palmer

8. 41P-Shane Dewer

9. 83A-Daryl Webster

10. 1NZ-Michael Pickens

11. 7M-Travis Buckley

12. 67A-Breyton Davison

13. 91M-Hayden Guptill

Heat Race #4:

1. 5A-Brock Maskovich

2. 2NZ-Zach Daum

3. 79A-Max Guilford

4. 98A-Ryan O’Connor

5. 39A-Peter Hunnibell

6. 33A-James Cossey

7. 8A-Caleb Antonio-Rooney

8. 14M-Kenny Roberts

9. 24S-Mark Willans

10. 12A-Morgan McHugh

11. 46A-Troy Jeffries

12. 22A-James Earl

Heat Race #5:

1. 27M-Hayden Williams

2. 17A-Ryan Baker

3. 91M-Hayden Guptill

4. 10A-Brad Mosen

5. 18A-Brett Jnr Morris

6. 93P-Karl McGill

7. 7A-Ben Mathews

8. 10M-Mitch Osborne

9. 34V-Jordan McDonnel

10. 84A-Ben Cometti

11. 78A-Kent Palmer

12. 43A-Matt Watson

B-Main:

1. 84A-Ben Cometti

2. 12A-Morgan McHugh

3. 91M-Hayden Guptill

4. 22A-James Earl

5. 41P-Shane Dewer

6. 14M-Kenny Roberts

7. 54C-Jack Low

8. 8A-Caleb Antonio-Rooney

9. 24S-Mark Willans

10. 7M-Travis Buckley

11. 83A-Daryl Webster

12. 43A-Matt Watson

13. 46A-Troy Jeffries

14. 78A-Kent Palmer

14. 34V-Jordan McDonnel

A-Main:

1. 27M-Hayden Williams

2. 17A-Ryan Baker

3. 79A-Max Guilford

4. 2NZ-Zach Daum

5. 91M-Hayden Guptill

6. 25M-Aaron Hodgson

7. 33A-James Cossey

8. 39A-Peter Hunnibell

9. 99A-Nathan Howard

10. 22A-James Earl

11. 54C-Jack Low

12. 8A-Caleb Antonio-Rooney

13. 12A-Morgan McHugh

14. 10A-Brad Mosen

15. 84A-Ben Cometti

16. 93P-Karl McGill

17. 98A-Ryan O’Connor

18. 18A-Brett Jnr Morris

19. 41P-Shane Dewer

20. 7A-Ben Mathews

21. 5A-Brock Maskovich

22. 1NZ-Michael Pickens

23. 10M-Mitch Osborne

24. 14M-Kenny Roberts

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1:

1. 78A-Daniel Eggleton

2. 2NZ-Jonathan Allard

3. 88M-Keaton Dahm

4. 7A-Dion Kendall

5. 78C-Matthew Leversedge

6. 3NZ-Daniel Thomas

7. 92A-Chris Kernohan

8. 23A-Adam Child

9. 21A-Kerry Brocas

10. 62A-Dave Witton

11. 15A-Steve Pribicevich

12. 69A-Corbin Anderson

13. 76A-Steve Smith

14. 37H-Nick Edmonds

15. 4A-Richie Wright

Heat Race #2:

1. 2NZ-Jonathan Allard

2. 12A-Dean Shadbolt

3. 69A-Corbin Anderson

4. 78C-Matthew Leversedge

5. 98M-Ryan O’Connor

6. 88M-Keaton Dahm

7. 22A-Dean Brindle

8. 71A-Jamie McDonald

9. 35A-Rob Vazey

10. 76A-Steve Smith

11. 19A-Zane Cooper

12. 11A-Raymond Griffin

13. 62A-Dave Witton

14. 7A-Dion Kendall

Heat Race #3:

1. 22A-Dean Brindle

2. 71A-Jamie McDonald

3. 3NZ-Daniel Thomas

4. 98M-Ryan O’Connor

5. 11A-Raymond Griffin

6. 78A-Daniel Eggleton

7. 15A-Steve Pribicevich

8. 35A-Rob Vazey

9. 12A-Dean Shadbolt

10. 92A-Chris Kernohan

11. 19A-Zane Cooper

12. 4A-Richie Wright

13. 37H-Nick Edmonds

14. 23A-Adam Child

15: 21A-Kerry Brocas

Pole Shuffle:

1. 3NZ-Daniel Thomas

2. 22A-Dean Brindle

3. 2NZ-Jonathan Allard

4. 78A-Daniel Eggleton

Feature:

1. 2NZ-Jonathan Allard

2. 22A-Dean Brindle

3. 3NZ-Daniel Thomas

4. 71A-Jamie McDonald

5. 78A-Daniel Eggleton

6. 88M-Keaton Dahm

7. 69A-Corbin Anderson

8. 35A-Rob Vazey

9. 12A-Dean Shadbolt

10. 92A-Chris Kernohan

11. 11A-Raymond Griffin

12. 37H-Nick Edmonds

13. 78C-Matthew Leversedge

14. 15A-Steve Pribicevich

15. 98M-Ryan O’Connor

16. 19A-Zane Cooper

17. 76A-Steve Smith

18. 21A-Kerry Brocas

19. 62A-Dave Witton