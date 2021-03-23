​VARIETY OF MOTORSPORTS ON WAYNE COUNTY SPEEDWAY 2021 SCHEDULE

By Mike Swanger

Action at Wayne County Speedway is set to open with different forms of motorsports dotting the 2021 schedule for the 3/8 mile dirt oval. An open practice will be held this Saturday, March 27 for any class of car from 11:00 am until 4:00 pm then the season long O’Reilly’s Auto Parts Race to the Championship will begin on Saturday, April 3rd with a Fast Five program consisting of the Pine Tree Towing & Recovery Sprint Cars, the Malcuit Tavern Super Late Models, the McKenzie Concrete Super Stocks, the JoyRide Transport Mini Stocks and the Corbon Ammunition Modifieds will be five regular classes this season.

The Team Sudden Impact Demo Derby followed by an Enduro race will take place on Saturday, April 10th. Last season there were over 100 cars in the demo derby and on January 2nd this year there were 50 plus cars for the Enduro.

Regular racing returns on April 17th with the King of the County Sprintcar series. This will be a four race series that will have it’s own point standing and each feature will pay $3,500 to win. The other three races will happen on June 5th, July 4th (Sunday) and the 25th of September for the Ohio Dirt Blow Out. The Super Late Models, Super Stocks and Mini Stocks will also be racing on the 17th of April.

A double dose of Sprintcar action will happen on April 24th as the Great Lakes Sprint Series (GLSS)and their 360 c.i. Sprinters will entertain along with the regular Sprinters and the Modifieds and the Mod Lites also on the racing card. Saturday, May 1st will be a Five racing program.

The Wayne County Truck and Tractor Pulling Association will take over the grounds on Saturday, May 8th as no regular racing will happen that night.

A Fast Five program will happen on May 15th and the next week the United Late Model Series will chase after a $3,000 winners share for the Super Late Models as the Modifieds, Super Stocks, Mini Stocks and the Mod Lites will race also. The schedule for May 29 is to be determined.

The King of the County Sprint Series will be part of the Fast Five program on June 5th.

Monday, June 14th will be the Duffy Smith Memorial featuring the All Star Circuit of Champions Sprinters and the annual Ohio Sprint Speedweek show and joining them for the first time to ‘Orrville’s Historic Oval’ will be the Race Saver 305 Sprints. The June 19th program will be announced soon.

Mid Season Championships and double points for the Fast Five classes will take place on June 26th and then a double weekend will happen on July 3rd and 4th with a Mini Stock Special on the 3rd while the 4th will consist of the King of the County Sprints and Modifieds, Super Stocks and the Mod Lites.

Returning for the 2nd time, the Race Saver 305 Sprints will be part of the July 10th show along with the Sprintcars, Modifieds and the Super Stocks.

The Dirt Late Model Speedweek show will be held on July 17th for the Don and Hans Gross Memorial as the Modifieds, Super Stocks, Mini Stocks and Mod Lites join in for the night. Fast Five racing will take place on July 24th and 31st as the August 7th date id to be determined. The Danny Gardner Memorial for the Super Stocks and Kid’s Night will highlight the Fast Five racing on August 14th with another Fast Five race the following week.

Season Championship with double points takes place on August 28th.

The biggest race of the year will be the Pete Jacobs Memorial for the Sprints with the winner pocketing $15,000. The Race Saver 305 Sprints will be in action also.

Ohio Dirt Blowout is set for Friday and Saturday September 24th and 25th. The Friday night action will have the Mini Stocks in double feature action as the Super Stocks, Trucks and Mod Lites racing. On Saturday it will be the final of the King of the Country Sprint series plus the rest of the Fast Five classes.

This is the tentative schedule for Wayne County Speedway as dates may be added or moved because of rain outs.

To stay up to date, check out the website at www.waynecountyspeedway.com or the facebook page