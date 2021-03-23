BAKERSFIELD HOSTS USAC WESTERN STATES & BCRA MIDGET SHOWDOWN

By Lance Jennings

MARCH 22, 2021… This Saturday, March 27th, the USAC Western States Midgets will invade the Bakersfield Speedway for their opening night of the 2021 campaign. Promoted by Scott Schweitzer, the co-sanctioned event with the Bay Cities Racing Association (BCRA) will also feature Hobby Stocks, American Stocks, and Hard Tops. Hot Laps are scheduled for 5:00PM, and Racing will start at 6:00PM. Due to local regulations, only pit passes are available for $40 Members and $45 Non-Members (at gate #1) with $20 Fan Pass and $10 Kids 12-6 (at gate #2), starting at 2:30PM at the designated pit gates. The event will follow COVID-19 protocols and face coverings are requested for people at “The West’s Fastest 1/3-Mile High Banked Clay Oval.” Located at 5001 North Chester Extension, more event information can be found at bakersfieldspeedway.com or calling 661.393.3373. Floracing.com will be on hand to broadcast a live stream of the races over the internet.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

– 2021 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: B&B: FRAC-0375-S w/side outlet, COAST FABRICATION: 300x625x17-2s, 350x625x17-2s, 400x625x17-2s, EXTREME: 3515-3030 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet), 3615-3030 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet), 3515-3030-8 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), 3615-3030-8 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), FLOWMASTER: (BCRA Approved) 13009130, 13509130, 13509135, SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272730-78 *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– ONE WAY DRIVER RADIOS ARE MANDATORY.

Since July 3, 1987, Bakersfield Speedway has hosted 113 USAC Western States Midget races and P.J. Jones claimed the inaugural victory. Former champions Sleepy Tripp and Robby Flock are tied for the series lead with eight Bakersfield wins and Ricky Shelton set the track record of 12.339 on June 21, 1997. Buddy Kofoid won last year’s only Bakersfield appearance at the prestigious “November Classic.” A complete Bakersfield series win list is at the bottom of this release.

With $1,200-to-win and $150-to-start, a talented roster of drivers are expected to be in action at “The West’s Fastest 1/3-Mile High Banked Clay Oval.” Former champions Alex Schutte and Shannon McQueen will have to contend with Cory Elliott, Ben Worth, David Prickett, C.J. Sarna, Scotty Farmer, Randi Pankratz, Kyle Beilman, Marvin Mitchell, Dylan Ito, Terry Nichols, Maria Cofer, Cody Swanson, Bryan Drollinger, Brody Fuson, Jarrett Soares, and more.

Bakersfield Speedway is located at 5001 North Chester Extension in Bakersfield, California. Due to local regulations, only pit passes are available for $40 Members and $45 Non-Members (at gate #1) with $20 Fan Pass and $10 Kids 12-6 (at gate #2), starting at 2:30PM at the designated pit gates. For more event information, visit the track’s website at bakersfieldspeedway.com or call 661.393.3373.

———————————————–

USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET CHAMPIONS: *1982-Jeff Heywood, 1983-Sleepy Tripp, 1984-Tommy White, 1985-Sleepy Tripp, 1986-Robby Flock, 1987-Sleepy Tripp, 1988-Sleepy Tripp, 1989-Robby Flock, 1990-Sleepy Tripp, 1991-Sleepy Tripp, 1992-Sleepy Tripp, 1993-Robby Flock, 1994-Johnny Cofer, 1995-Billy Boat, 1996-Jay Drake, 1997-Ricky Shelton, 1998-Rick Hendrix, 1999-Marc DeBeaumont, 2000-Wally Pankratz, 2001-Danny Ebberts, 2002-Robby Flock, 2003-Steve Paden, 2004-Johnny Rodriguez, 2005-Jerome Rodela, 2006-Jerome Rodela, 2007-Johnny Rodriguez, 2008-Nic Faas, 2009-Garrett Hansen, 2010-Alex Schutte, 2011-Cory Kruseman, 2012-Shannon McQueen, 2013-Ronnie Gardner, 2014- Ronnie Gardner, 2015-Ronnie Gardner, 2016-Ronnie Gardner, 2017-Ronnie Gardner, 2018-Michael Faccinto, 2019-Robert Dalby, 2020-NO AWARD.

BAKERSFIELD USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS: 8-Robby Flock, 8-Sleepy Tripp, 7-Billy Boat, 6-Ronnie Gardner, 5-Jay Drake, 4-Jordan Hermansader, 3-Steve Paden, 3-Ron Shuman, 3-Jimmy Sills, 3-Danny Stratton, 3-Josh Wise, 2-Hank Butcher, 2-Bob Davison, 2-Ronnie Day, 2-Michael Faccinto, 2-Garrett Hansen, 2-P.J. Jones, 2-Page Jones, 2-Trey Marcham, 2-Wally Pankratz, 2-Frank Pedregon, 2-Alex Schutte, 2-Shane Scully, 1-Brady Bacon, 1-Bobby Boone, 1-Greg Bragg, 1-Larry Brown, 1-Tyler Brown, 1-Johnny Cofer, 1-Dave Darland, 1-Michelle Decker, 1-Larry Derwin, 1-Danny Ebberts, 1-Nic Faas, 1-Terry Farrar, 1-Billy Felts Jr., 1-Josh Ford, 1-Stan Fox, 1-Damion Gardner, 1-Scott Hansen, 1-Rick Hendrix, 1-Gary Howard, 1-Ryan Kaplan, 1-Kasey Kahne, 1-Buddy Kofoid, 1-Cory Kruseman, 1-Brad Kuhn, 1-Josh Lakatos, 1-Kyle Larson, 1-Jason Leffler, 1-Thomas Meseraull, 1-Troy Rutherford, 1-Logan Seavey, 1-Graham Standring, 1-Cody Swanson, 1-Brad Sweet, 1-Rich Vogler, 1-Rip Williams, 1-Ben Worth.

2021 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET SERIES SCHEDULE

DATE-TRACK-LOCATION

March 27: #Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA

April 10: #Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA (Open Wheel Madness)

April 17: Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA

May 15: Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA

June 5: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA

June 12: #Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA (Chris & Brian Faria Memorial)

July 9: Merced Speedway – Merced, CA

July 10: Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA (Gold Dust Fever)

July 31: Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA

August 7: #Merced Speedway – Merced, CA

August 28: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA (Ron Otto Memorial)

September 11: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA

October 9: #Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA (Prospector Pandemonium)

October 10: #Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA

October 16: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA

October 29: Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA (Tom Tarlton Classic)

———————————————–

# = Co-Sanctioned Event with Bay Cities Racing Association (BCRA)

This schedule is subject to change.