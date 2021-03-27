Kofoid Scores Third Consecutive POWRi Victory Friday at I-44 Riverside Speedway

From POWRi

OKLAHOMA CITY (March 26, 2021) — Michael “Buddy” Kofoid steals the victory for the first night of the 8th annual Turnpike Challenge at I-44 Riverside Speedway. This marks Kofoid’s third victory on the 2021 season, and he also goes down in the history books for the first to capture all three wins of any Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League to start the season. Kofoid started his night strong and ended it by leading the field to the checkered flag for the main event around I-44 Riverside Speedway.

The 30-lap main event lined up with Karter Sarff on the pole and Kofoid to his outside. Sarff took off for the early lead and led lap one. All 24 cars ran the high line around the top of the track and Kofoid reeled in the leader. Kofoid got around Sarff just as the red came out for the 15X of Blake Edwards who got upside down on lap 8.

Racing Resumed and Kofoid led the pack, teammate Pursley followed close behind as well as the 2020 champion, Jake Neuman running in the third position. As the laps wound down and a couple of cautions that bunched the field back up, Kofoid continued to be the one to beat.

Kofoid led the field to the checkered and scored his third victory this season the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League. Daison Pursley finished in second, Jake Nauman in the third position, Bryant Wiedeman in fourth, and Cannon McIntosh rounding out your top five.

The Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League will be back in action tomorrow, March 27th at I-44 Riverside Speedway. You can catch all the action LIVE at MAVTV Plus.

POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Series

Turnpike Challenge

I-44 Riverside Speedway

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Friday March 26, 2021

Smith Titanium Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 97-Brenham Crouch[1]

2. 15X-Blake Edwards[4]

3. 21K-Karter Sarff[8]

4. 67K-Cade Lewis[6]

5. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[7]

6. 21-Emilio Hoover[5]

7. 27-Keith Rauch[3]

DNS: 21KS-Trey Gropp

Saldana Race Products Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 91T-Tyler Thomas[1]

2. 72-Sam Johnson[3]

3. 67-Michael Kofoid[8]

4. 10X-Lance Bennett[4]

5. 05-Kyle Wilson[2]

6. 17-Tanner Berryhill[5]

7. 98-Ryan Padgett[7]

DNS: 44X-Wesley Smith

Rod End Supply Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 10-Rees Moran[2]

2. 3N-Jake Neuman[4]

3. 71K-Daison Pursley[8]

4. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[6]

5. 85-Jerry Coons Jr[5]

6. 52-Blake Hahn[7]

7. 10XX-Curtis Jones[1]

8. 70-Cade Cowles[3]

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 49-Joe B Miller[1]

2. 17B-Austin Barnhill[2]

3. 32-Trey Marcham[7]

4. 86-Brent Crews[6]

5. 10P-Dylan Postier[5]

6. 10B-Blaze Bennett[4]

DNS: 14E-Hank Davis

Keizer Wheel Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[1]

2. 8M-Kade Morton[4]

3. 103-Broc Hunnell[2]

4. 9E-Caden Englehart[6]

5. 25-Taylor Reimer[7]

6. 14H-Jason Wilson[5]

7. 27B-AJ Burns[3]

AFCO Heat Race #6 (8 Laps)

1. 15-Emerson Axsom[1]

2. 7U-Kyle Jones[2]

3. 71-Kaylee Bryson[3]

4. 7M-Chance Morton[5]

5. 85T-Ryan Timms[6]

6. 27BJ-Jake Bubak[7]

7. 44-Branigan Roark[4]

MVT B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 86-Brent Crews[2]

2. 7M-Chance Morton[4]

3. 67K-Cade Lewis[1]

4. 27BJ-Jake Bubak[8]

5. 21-Emilio Hoover[9]

6. 25-Taylor Reimer[5]

7. 10P-Dylan Postier[7]

8. 10XX-Curtis Jones[13]

9. 21KS-Trey Gropp[14]

10. 85T-Ryan Timms[6]

11. 71-Kaylee Bryson[3]

12. 27-Keith Rauch[12]

13. 98-Ryan Padgett[11]

DNS: 14H-Jason Wilson

DNS: 14E-Hank Davis

Auto Meter B-Main 2 (12 Laps)

1. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[1]

2. 85-Jerry Coons Jr[6]

3. 52-Blake Hahn[7]

4. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[4]

5. 9E-Caden Englehart[2]

6. 103-Broc Hunnell[3]

7. 17-Tanner Berryhill[9]

8. 44-Branigan Roark[11]

9. 70-Cade Cowles[13]

10. 10B-Blaze Bennett[10]

11. 10X-Lance Bennett[5]

12. 44X-Wesley Smith[14]

13. 05-Kyle Wilson[8]

DNS: 27B-AJ Burns

Lucas Oil A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 67-Michael Kofoid[2]

2. 71K-Daison Pursley[3]

3. 3N-Jake Neuman[7]

4. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[18]

5. 08-Cannon McIntosh[12]

6. 49-Joe B Miller[11]

7. 32-Trey Marcham[4]

8. 97-Brenham Crouch[9]

9. 72-Sam Johnson[14]

10. 52-Blake Hahn[22]

11. 7M-Chance Morton[19]

12. 15-Emerson Axsom[13]

13. 85T-Ryan Timms[23]

14. 86-Brent Crews[17]

15. 21K-Karter Sarff[1]

16. 7U-Kyle Jones[16]

17. 67K-Cade Lewis[21]

18. 17B-Austin Barnhill[15]

19. 8M-Kade Morton[8]

20. 15X-Blake Edwards[6]

21. 10-Rees Moran[5]

22. 91T-Tyler Thomas[10]

23. 85-Jerry Coons Jr[20]

24. 21KS-Trey Gropp[24]