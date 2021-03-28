Tanner Carrick Wins Sprint Car Challenge Tour Feature at Placerville

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (March 27, 2021) — Tanner Carrick won the season opening main event for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour Saturday at PLacerville Speedway. Carrick held off Sean Becker and Chase Majdic for the victory. Willie Croft and Kalib Henry rounded out the top five.

Sprint Car Challenge Tour

Placerville Speedway

Placerville, California

Saturday March 27, 2021

Qualifying Group #1:

1. 35-Sean Becker, 10.690

2. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr., 10.793

3. 17W-Ryan Bernal, 10.861

4. 14W-Ryan Robinson, 10.873

5. 5V-Colby Copeland, 10.923

6. 2XM-Max Mittry, 10.983

7. 15T-Tristan Guardino, 11.008

8. 21S-Shane Hopkins, 11.143

9. 75-Brian Boswell, 11.831

Qualifying Group #2:

1. 29-Willie Croft, 10.710

2. X1-Andy Forsberg, 10.805

3. 17-Kalib Henry, 10.808

4. 85-C.J. Humphreys, 10.857

5. 94X-Kyle Hirst, 10.864

6. 32-Caden Sarale, 10.998

7. 93-Stephen Ingraham, 11.000

8. 98-Chris Masters, 11.010

9. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez, 11.325

Qualifying Group #3:

1. 38B-Blake Carrick, 10.641

2. 7C-Justyn Cox, 10.648

3. 01X-Andy Gregg, 10.676

4. 2SB-Jake Morgan, 10.767

5. 21-Michael Ing, 10.795

6. 1-Nick Larson, 10.816

7. 5C-Trent Canales, 10.917

Qualifying Group #4:

1. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 10.643

2. 4SA-Justin Sanders, 10.666

3. 2X-Chase Majdic, 10.727

4. 94-Greg Decaires V, 10.836

5. 4-R.C. Smith, 10.852

6. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez, 10.934

7. 9-D.J. Freitas, 10.954

8. 4D-Jodie Robinson, 10.977

9. 12J-John Clark, 11.177

Heat Race #1:

1. 17W-Ryan Bernal

2. 14W-Ryan Robinson

3. 35-Sean Becker

4. 5V-Colby Copeland

5. 2XM-Max Mittry

6. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.

7. 15T-Tristan Guardino

8. 73C-Cody Fendley

9. 75-Brian Boswell

10. 21S-Shane Hopkins

Heat Race #2:

1. X1-Andy Forsberg

2. 17-Kalib Henry

3. 29-Willie Croft

4. 94X-Kyle Hirst

5. 98-Chris Masters

6. 93-Stephen Ingraham

7. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez

8. 85-C.J. Humphreys

9. 32-Caden Sarale

Heat Race #3:

1. 7C-Justyn Cox

2. 38B-Blake Carrick

3. 01X-Andy Gregg

4. 21-Michael Ing

5. 1-Nick Larson

6. 5C-Trent Canales

7. 2SB-Jake Morgan

8. 34-Landon Brooks

Heat Race #4:

1. 4SA-Justin Sanders

2. 83T-Tanner Carrick

3. 2X-Chase Majdic

4. 94-Greg Decaires V

5. 4-R.C. Smith

6. 4D-Jodie Robinson

7. 9-D.J. Freitas

8. 12J-John Clark

9. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez

Dash:

1. 35-Sean Becker

2. 83T-Tanner Carrick

3. 4SA-Justin Sanders

4. X1-Andy Forsberg

5. 7C-Justyn Cox

6. 29-Willie Croft

7. 17W-Ryan Bernal

8. 38B-Blake Carrick

B-Main:

1. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.

2. 4D-Jodie Robinson

3. 15T-Tristan Guardino

4. 5C-Trent Canales

5. 93-Stephen Ingraham

6. 12J-John Clark

7. 32-Caden Sarale

8. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez

9. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez

10. 73C-Cody Fendley

11. 34-Landon Brooks

12. 75-Brian Boswell

13. 9-Dustin Freitas

14. 2SB-Jake Morgan

A-Main:

1. 83T-Tanner Carrick

2. 35-Sean Becker

3. 2X-Chase Majdic

4. 29-Willie Croft

5. 17-Kalib Henry

6. 4D-Jodie Robinson

7. 7C-Justyn Cox

8. 94-Greg Decaires V

9. 15T-Tristan Guardino

10. 5V-Colby Copeland

11. 21-Michael Ing

12. 17W-Ryan Bernal

13. X1-Andy Forsberg

14. 1-Nick Larson

15. 94X-Kyle Hirst

16. 01X-Andy Gregg

17. 2XM-Max Mittry

18. 14W-Ryan Robinson

19. 4SA-Justin Sanders

20. 98-Chris Masters

21. 38B-Blake Carrick

22. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.

23. 5C-Trent Canales

24. 4-R.C. Smith