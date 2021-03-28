Tanner Carrick Wins Sprint Car Challenge Tour Feature at Placerville

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (March 27, 2021) — Tanner Carrick won the season opening main event for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour Saturday at PLacerville Speedway. Carrick held off Sean Becker and Chase Majdic for the victory. Willie Croft and Kalib Henry rounded out the top five.
Sprint Car Challenge Tour
Placerville Speedway
Placerville, California
Saturday March 27, 2021
Qualifying Group #1:
1. 35-Sean Becker, 10.690
2. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr., 10.793
3. 17W-Ryan Bernal, 10.861
4. 14W-Ryan Robinson, 10.873
5. 5V-Colby Copeland, 10.923
6. 2XM-Max Mittry, 10.983
7. 15T-Tristan Guardino, 11.008
8. 21S-Shane Hopkins, 11.143
9. 75-Brian Boswell, 11.831
Qualifying Group #2:
1. 29-Willie Croft, 10.710
2. X1-Andy Forsberg, 10.805
3. 17-Kalib Henry, 10.808
4. 85-C.J. Humphreys, 10.857
5. 94X-Kyle Hirst, 10.864
6. 32-Caden Sarale, 10.998
7. 93-Stephen Ingraham, 11.000
8. 98-Chris Masters, 11.010
9. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez, 11.325
Qualifying Group #3:
1. 38B-Blake Carrick, 10.641
2. 7C-Justyn Cox, 10.648
3. 01X-Andy Gregg, 10.676
4. 2SB-Jake Morgan, 10.767
5. 21-Michael Ing, 10.795
6. 1-Nick Larson, 10.816
7. 5C-Trent Canales, 10.917
Qualifying Group #4:
1. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 10.643
2. 4SA-Justin Sanders, 10.666
3. 2X-Chase Majdic, 10.727
4. 94-Greg Decaires V, 10.836
5. 4-R.C. Smith, 10.852
6. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez, 10.934
7. 9-D.J. Freitas, 10.954
8. 4D-Jodie Robinson, 10.977
9. 12J-John Clark, 11.177
Heat Race #1:
1. 17W-Ryan Bernal
2. 14W-Ryan Robinson
3. 35-Sean Becker
4. 5V-Colby Copeland
5. 2XM-Max Mittry
6. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.
7. 15T-Tristan Guardino
8. 73C-Cody Fendley
9. 75-Brian Boswell
10. 21S-Shane Hopkins
Heat Race #2:
1. X1-Andy Forsberg
2. 17-Kalib Henry
3. 29-Willie Croft
4. 94X-Kyle Hirst
5. 98-Chris Masters
6. 93-Stephen Ingraham
7. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez
8. 85-C.J. Humphreys
9. 32-Caden Sarale
Heat Race #3:
1. 7C-Justyn Cox
2. 38B-Blake Carrick
3. 01X-Andy Gregg
4. 21-Michael Ing
5. 1-Nick Larson
6. 5C-Trent Canales
7. 2SB-Jake Morgan
8. 34-Landon Brooks
Heat Race #4:
1. 4SA-Justin Sanders
2. 83T-Tanner Carrick
3. 2X-Chase Majdic
4. 94-Greg Decaires V
5. 4-R.C. Smith
6. 4D-Jodie Robinson
7. 9-D.J. Freitas
8. 12J-John Clark
9. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez
Dash:
1. 35-Sean Becker
2. 83T-Tanner Carrick
3. 4SA-Justin Sanders
4. X1-Andy Forsberg
5. 7C-Justyn Cox
6. 29-Willie Croft
7. 17W-Ryan Bernal
8. 38B-Blake Carrick
B-Main:
1. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.
2. 4D-Jodie Robinson
3. 15T-Tristan Guardino
4. 5C-Trent Canales
5. 93-Stephen Ingraham
6. 12J-John Clark
7. 32-Caden Sarale
8. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez
9. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez
10. 73C-Cody Fendley
11. 34-Landon Brooks
12. 75-Brian Boswell
13. 9-Dustin Freitas
14. 2SB-Jake Morgan
A-Main:
1. 83T-Tanner Carrick
2. 35-Sean Becker
3. 2X-Chase Majdic
4. 29-Willie Croft
5. 17-Kalib Henry
6. 4D-Jodie Robinson
7. 7C-Justyn Cox
8. 94-Greg Decaires V
9. 15T-Tristan Guardino
10. 5V-Colby Copeland
11. 21-Michael Ing
12. 17W-Ryan Bernal
13. X1-Andy Forsberg
14. 1-Nick Larson
15. 94X-Kyle Hirst
16. 01X-Andy Gregg
17. 2XM-Max Mittry
18. 14W-Ryan Robinson
19. 4SA-Justin Sanders
20. 98-Chris Masters
21. 38B-Blake Carrick
22. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.
23. 5C-Trent Canales
24. 4-R.C. Smith