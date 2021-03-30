AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL NON-WING SPRINTS PLUS MODIFIEDS TO OPEN NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER SERIES

By Robert Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA March 30, 2021 . . . . . It’s all about, Rub Rails & Rooster Tails when the 32nd season of the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series opens at the Grandview Speedway, Thursday night, April 22. This star-filled event will showcase the nationally known drivers of the AMSOIL USAC National Non-Wing Sprint Series and the every popular Grandview Speedway 358 Modifieds. Qualifying for both divisions will get underway at 7:30 PM leading up to the $6,000 to win Rub Rails & Rooster Tails 40, paying $6,000 to win the USAC Sprint feature with $3,000 going to the winner of the 358 modified feature event. USAC standout, Brady Bacon of Broken Arrow, OK is looking to make it four Thunder wins in a row. Defending 358 Modified Thunder on the Champion Kevin Hirthler is looking to start the Thunder Season with a victory.

Advance tickets are available by calling 443 513 4456. Please speak clearly and provide your first and last name and the number of tickets you need. Tickets may be paid for and picked up at the WILL CALL window on race night. Advance ticket holders may enter the grandstands at 4:30 PM. Advance tickets orders can be processed up to the day before the race. We apologize, but advance tickets will NOT be available on race day.

We ask that you bring exact change when purchasing your advance tickets, general admission tickets and Pit Passes. Adult admission tickets are $30, children 6 to 11 are $10 and children 5 and under will be admitted free. The Pit fee is $40 and a license is not required.

The Thunder continues on Tuesday, June 29 with the return of the Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speed Week event, dubbed the Hodnett Cup paying $10,000 to the winner of the 35 lap feature. This event is presented in the memory of local sprint car great and former Thunder on the Hill Champion, Greg Hodnett. The 358 Modifieds will gear up for this highly attended program that will have a 7:30 PM starting time.

The USAC Midgets are returning to Grandview for the Ken Brenn Midget Masters on Tuesday night, August 3 in a double-show with the 358 Modifieds. The USAC Midgets are perfect on the high-banked one third mile Grandview oval. This is the second running of the Ken Brenn Midget Masters. Brenn is a well-known midget and modified stock car owner and at one time promoted midget racing at Grandview Speedway. Ken Brenn and his family plan to again be on hand for this event.

Thursday night, August 26 Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champion sprints will hit the “hill” teaming up with the 358 Modifieds. In 2020, this race was a thriller with Danny Dietrich taking the lead and the win in the final laps from All Star Champion Aaron Reutzel. The 410 Sprints are lightning fast on the Grandview Speedway and this is a must-see event also joined by the 358 Modifieds. Race time is set for 7:30 PM.

The season finale is set for the Saturday night, October 16 with the MODS at the MADHOUSE Triple 20’s for the Big Block/358 Modifieds joined by the Sportsman. In 2020, the Triple 20’s event was a big success, attracting a field of fifty modifieds. Kevin Hirthler, Ryan Beltz and Duane Howard shared the Triple 20’s victories and race time for this event is scheduled for 6 PM.

Continued support of the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series is provided by NAPA Auto Parts, Levan Machine & Truck Equipment in Fleetwood, PA and Pioneer Pole Buildings. All three sponsors play a key role is the on-going success of the Thunder Series.

In the thirty-one previous years, there has been 140 Thunder on the Hill events with the payout in excess of $4,976,000. The all-time Thunder on the Hill feature winners list is a who’s who of dirt track racings’ local and national stars. To review the stats and history of Thunder on the Hill, please visit our website: www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

2021 Thunder on the Hill Race Dates

Thursday, April 22 USAC National Sprint Car Tour Rub Rails & Rooster Tails 40 $6,000 to Win & 358 Modifieds* 7:30 PM

Sunday, May 30 Triple Roaring 20’s Big Block/358 Modifieds Plus Sportsman & Vintage Outlaw Racing Series 7:30 PM

Tuesday, June 15 USAC Eastern Storm Jesse Hockett Classic National Sprint Tour & 358 Modifieds* 7:30 PM

Tuesday, June 29 PA 410 Sprint Speed Week $10,000-to-Win Hodnett Cup & 358 Modifieds* 7:30 PM

Tuesday, August 3 USAC National Midgets Ken Brenn Masters & 358* Modifieds 7:30 PM

Thursday, August 26 Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions 410 Sprints & 358 Modifieds* 7:30 PM

Saturday, October 16 MODS at the MADHOUSE Big Block/358 Modified Triple 20’s & Sportsman 6 PM

Grandview Speedway Contact Information

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Speedway Phone: 610-754-7688

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: http://www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Twitter/Instagram: @TOTHRACING

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill