RacinBoys All Access Subscribers Able to Watch Winged and Non-Wing Sprint Car Doubleheaders This Weekend

Inside Line Promotions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (March 29, 2021) – Four ASCS regional races will be showcased via a RacinBoys Broadcasting Network live video stream this weekend.

RacinBoys All Access subscribers can catch all of the action from an ASCS Sooner Region and ASCS Warrior Region co-sanctioned event at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo., on Friday and Saturday. The same nights will also feature ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series races at RPM Speedway in Crandall, Texas, on Friday and at Monarch Motor Speedway in Wichita Falls, Texas, on Saturday.

A RacinBoys All Access subscription is only $29.99 per month. The subscription offers live video from nearly every Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour race and numerous other series throughout the Midwest. It also provides access to all On-Demand video content as well as all live audio broadcasts. A month is considered a 30-day period beginning the first day of the subscription.

This weekend’s event at Lake Ozark Speedway marks the lone visit for the ASCS Sooner Region while the ASCS Warrior Region has five additional races this season beyond the doubleheader this Friday and Saturday. This weekend marks the season opener for both regions.

This weekend will also be the season-opening doubleheader for the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series, which has had its first three races rained out. Each race this weekend will mark the first of two trips to each track this year.

Also of note, RacinBoys plans on being available via several streaming options this spring. Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Android TV will all offer a RacinBoys app in the coming months.

RACINBOYS –

RacinBoys, founded by Scott Traylor and Kirk Elliott in 2003, is an internet broadcasting company covering all forms of motor sports. RacinBoys produces weekly radio shows on Sports Radio 810 WHB, ESPN Kansas City and its website RacinBoys.com. RacinBoys also provides live video and audio coverage of series and racing events including the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour, Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout and Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. For more information, go to http://www.RacinBoys.com or e-mail racinboys@racinboys.com .