Sanders Sweeps Season Opening Event at Ocean Speedway

PETERSEN MEDIA

Making his season debut in the Justin Sanders Racing No. 17 machine on Friday night at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, CA, Justin Sanders had a great night as he clean swept the event and picked up his fourth win of the 2021 season.

“It was a great night at Ocean Speedway,” Justin Sanders said. “To clean sweep the night is pretty cool, and hopefully we can continue to show a ton of speed there all year.”

Friday night at his home track, Ocean Speedway, Sanders got the night started by timing the North County Plastering/Alkaline88/Andy’s Construction machine timed in fastest in time trials with 27 cars in the pit area.

Lining up fourth in his heat race, Sanders would have his elbows up on the rough and tumble racing surface as he was able to power his way forward and pick up the win and safely put himself in the Dash.

The zero-inversion pill would then place the Aromas, CA pilot on the front row of the six-lap Dash, where he would race his way to the win and earn the right to start on the pole for the 30-lap feature event.

With the track still very tacky and rough, Sanders would get off to a fast start in the feature event as he was able to keep Tanner Carrick at bay in the early goings. Setting a torrid pace around the scenic ¼ mile bullring, Sanders would look very strong out front until a caution was needed on the 17th circuit.

The ensuing restart would see second running, Tanner Carrick challenge Sanders for the top spot, but Sanders was able to keep him at bay. While the duo did put on an entertaining battle in the race’s closing laps, Sanders was able to keep the top spot and cap off the sweep.

“It’s cool to get another win, and cool to win at our home track,” Sanders added. “Thanks to everyone who helps us out on the 17 car.”

Justin and his team would like to thank North County Plastering, Alkaline88, Andy’s Construction, Roadside 24hr Service, Wicked Cushion, Roger’s Diner, Factory Kahne, BG Labels and Tee’s, Walker Performance Filtration, Dixon and Son Tires, Ernie’s Service Center, East Lake Village, FK Rod Ends, Triple X Race Co., DMI, Keizer Wheels, Wings Unlimited, Ti64 Titanium, AIS Heating and Sheet Metal, Fred Lint and Family, JonSan Racing, Sandblast Service, G&N Construction, Steitz Towing, Durden Construction, Ernie’s Service Center, and Steve Duppman Racing for their continued support in 2021.

ON TAP: Sanders is slated to return to action on Friday night at Ocean Speedway, and Saturday night at Placerville Speedway.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-9, Wins-4, Top 5’s-4, Top-10’s-4

STAY CONNECTED: Stay connected with Justin Sanders by visiting his website, www.teamsandersmotorsports.com.