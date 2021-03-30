Tanner Carrick Wins Sprint Car Challenge Tour Opener

PETERSEN MEDIA

Tanner Carrick bounced back from a tough night in Stockton one week ago in a big way as he finished second on Friday night at Ocean Speedway before winning Saturday night’s Sprint Car Challenge Tour opener at Placerville Speedway.

“We have had such a fast car all year long, and we were really close to sweeping the weekend,” Tanner Carrick said. “I made a coupe mistakes on Friday night that cost us a shot, and on Saturday I made sure to not make those same mistakes and it worked out.”

Carrick had a very fast CVC/Cemex/Interstate Oil backed No. 83t machine on Saturday night at Placerville Speedway as he would earn quick time honors in his qualifying group before finishing second in his heat race.

Moving into the Dash draw, the 1 pill placed the Lincoln, CA driver on the front row of the Dash alongside veteran ace, Sean Becker. With Becker getting the jump, Carrick would settle for second and still have a front row starting position for the 35-lap feature event.

Getting the jump, Carrick would look very strong out front as he paced the field in the early goings, before the flow of the race would be mired by cautions and stoppages.

Still able to lead the way, Carrick’s pace would get slowed up in traffic and it would allow Sean Becker and Chase Majdic to close in on him in the closing laps and make things exciting up front.

On the 28th lap, the caution would fly and would pause the battle and give Carrick clear track up front. The final seven laps would see Carrick give himself some breathing room as he went on to pick up his first feature event win of the 2021 season.

Friday night Carrick was also in action as his team made the trip to Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, CA to take part in the track’s season opening event.

Timing in second fastest in time trials on Friday night, Carrick would finish third in his heat before a second place finish in the Dash put him on the front row of the feature event.

Lining up on the front row of the feature event alongside Justin Sanders, Carrick would flank Sanders for the race’s first 17 laps until a caution flag paused the action. Back underway, Carrick would keep pace with Sanders and the duo would put on a show in the closing laps.

Battling hard in the final circuits, Carrick would not have enough to get by Sanders, as he held on to finish second.

“Justin Sanders is so good at Ocean Speedway, and you have to be on your game to beat him, and he just drove a mistake free race,” Carrick said. “But to win at Placerville again is huge, and for it to be the SCCT opener is special after I blew it off the edge leading this race back in 2019. Again, thank you to everyone who makes this possible.”

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts: 9, Wins: 1, Top 5’s: 5, Top 10’s: 6

ON TAP: Carrick returns to action on Friday night at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, CA and on Saturday night at Placerville Speedway in Placerville, CA.

