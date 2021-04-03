Photo Gallery: World of Outlaws Friday at Pevely Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, World of Outlaws Brad Sweet (#49) and James McFadden (#9). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brock Zearfoss (#3z) and Aaron Reutzel (#83). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet cele Rico Abreu (#24) and Carson Macedo (#41). (Mark Funderburk photo) (l to r) Third place finisher Logan Schuchart, winner Brad Sweet, and second place Kraig Kinser following the World of Outlaws event at Federated Auto Parts Speedway at I-55. (Mark Funderburk photo) Brock Zearfoss (#3z) and Giovanni Scelzi (#18). (Mark Funderburk photo) Jason Sides (#7S), Carson Short (#21S), and Brian Brown (#21), and Zach Hampton (#35) dice for position Friday at Federated Auto Parts Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet (#49) and Kraig Kinser (#11K). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brian Brown (#21) and Giovanni Scelzi (#18). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet. (Lonnie Wheatley photo) Scotty Thiel (#73) and Rico Abreu (#24). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet (#49) and James McFadden (#9). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet celebrates following his World of Outlaws victory at Federated Auto Parts Speedway at I-55. (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet. (Lonnie Wheatley photo) Rico Abreu (#24) and Kraig Kinser (#11K). (Mark Funderburk photo) Aaron Reutzel (#83) and Logan Schuchart (#1S). (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson Short (#21), Aaron Reutzel (#83), and Giovanni Scelzi (18). (Mark Funderburk photo) James McFadden (#9) and Donny Schatz (#15). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet. (Mark Funderburk photo) David Gravel (#2) and Aaron Reutzel (#83). (Mark Funderburk photo) (l to r) Third place finisher Logan Schuchart, winner Brad Sweet, and second place Kraig Kinser following the World of Outlaws event at Federated Auto Parts Speedway at I-55. (Lonnie Wheatley photo) Kraig Kinser (#11K) racing with Donny Schatz (#15). (Mark Funderburk photo) Rico Abreu (#24) and Carson Macedo (#41). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet in victory lane after winning the World of Outlaws feature at Federated Auto Parts Speedway at I-55. (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet (#49) and Sheldon Haudenschild (#17). (Mark Funderburk photo) Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) and Rico Abreu (#24). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brian Brown (#21) and Brock Zearfoss (#3z). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet with his crew in victory lane after winning the World of Outlaws feature at Federated Auto Parts Speedway at I-55. (Mark Funderburk photo) Jacob Allen (#1A) and Kraig Kinser (#11K). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet with his race team in victory lane after winning the World of Outlaws feature Friday at Federated Auto Parts Speedway at I-55. (Lonnie Wheatley Photo) The parade lap before the World of Outlaws feature at Federated Auto Parts Speedway with James McFadden (#9), Kraig Kinser (#11K), Jacob Allen (#1A), and Donny Schatz (#15). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet. (Mark Funderburk photo) Related Stories: Sweet Scores Third Straight Victory During I-55 Thiller Abreu Wins Friday Portion of the Ironman 55 Pittman Wins World of Outlaws Feature at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Abreu Wins the Ironman 50 World of Outlaws Spring Classic Right Around the Corner Federated Auto Parts Speedway at I-55Photo GalleryWorld of Outlaws