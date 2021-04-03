Zachary Madrid Returns to ASCS Desert Non-Wing Victory Lane

From Bryan Hulbert

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (April 3, 2021) – Making his return to Victory Lane with the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series for the first time since 2019, Zachary Madrid topped Saturday’s 24 car field at Arizona Speedway.

Madrid’s 11th career win with the series, Zachary rolled by John Shelton on Lap 7 for the top spot. Shelton held on for second with Aaron Jones in third. Josh Pelkey and 10th starting Joshua Shipley made up the top five. Randy Nelson crossed sixth with Jimmy Pontin in seventh. From 21st, Pete Yerkovich made it to eighth, with Eugene Thomas following from 23rd. AJ Hernandez completed the top ten.

The next event for the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series is currently in the air as the track works out a new schedule. Getting a last-minute extension on the lease by the Arizona Land Department, the one-third-mile oval will continue to operate until November 30, 2021.

Updates on the 2021 lineup will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com.

ASCS Desert Sprint Car Series

Arizona Speedway

Queen Creek, Arizona

Saturday April 3, 2021

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 22G-Aaron Jones[8]

2. 9-John Shelton[7]

3. 2-Joshua Shipley[2]

4. 72-AJ Hernandez[5]

5. 8K-Kala Keliinoi[1]

6. 25AZ-Rick Shuman[3]

7. 3Y-Pete Yerkovich[6]

8. 86-Colton Maroney[4]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 7OH-Bryan Ledbetter Jr[3]

2. 3-Zachary Madrid[8]

3. 24-Jimmy Pontin[1]

4. 65X-John Romero[7]

5. 99-Bobby Carrick[5]

6. 10X-Steve Tellas[6]

7. 42-Danny Mathus[4]

8. 10-Eugene Thomas[2]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 7K-Bruce St James[3]

2. 9X-Randy Nelson[2]

3. 39T-Troy DeGaton[5]

4. 12-Josh Pelkey[7]

5. 3K-Patrick Krob[4]

6. 88-Philip Deeney[6]

7. 21C-Brian Chamberlain[8]

8. 50S-Patrick Kop[1]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 3-Zachary Madrid[4]

2. 9-John Shelton[2]

3. 22G-Aaron Jones[1]

4. 12-Josh Pelkey[8]

5. 2-Joshua Shipley[10]

6. 9X-Randy Nelson[9]

7. 24-Jimmy Pontin[12]

8. 3Y-Pete Yerkovich[21]

9. 10-Eugene Thomas[23]

10. 72-AJ Hernandez[11]

11. 3K-Patrick Krob[14]

12. 8K-Kala Keliinoi[15]

13. 25AZ-Rick Shuman[19]

14. 21C-Brian Chamberlain[18]

15. 88-Philip Deeney[17]

16. 42-Danny Mathus[20]

17. 65X-John Romero[7]

18. 7K-Bruce St James[5]

19. 10X-Steve Tellas[16]

20. 7OH-Bryan Ledbetter Jr[3]

21. 99-Bobby Carrick[13]

22. 39T-Troy DeGaton[6]

23. 50S-Patrick Kop[24]

DNS: 86-Colton Maroney