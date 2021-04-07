Madsen Wins During “Invasion of the Posse” at Bridgeporg

BRIDGEPORT, N.J. (April 6, 2021) — Kerry Madsen rode the rim to victory around Bridgeport Motorsports Park Tuesday during the “Invasion of the Posse” sprint car event. Madsen exchanged the lead with Tim Shaffer before taking over the top spot on lap seven. Madsen then held off Shaffer and Anthony Macri on a finale lap restart for the victory. Brent Marks and Ryan Smith rounded out the top five.
Bridgeport Motorsports Park
Bridgeport, New Jersey
Tuesday April 6, 2021
Feature:
1. 24-Kerry Madsen
2. 72-Tim Shaffer
3. 39M-Anthony Macri
4. 5M-Brent Marks
5. 10X-Ryan Smith
6. 91R-Kyle Reinhardt
7. 51-Freddie Rahmer
8. 48-Danny Dietrich
9. 5-Tyler Ross
10. 13-Justin Peck
11. 37-J.J. Grasso
12. 67-Justin Whittall
13. 5W-Lucas Wolfe
14. 11A-Austin Bishop
15. 99-Kyle Moody
16. 21-Matt Campbell
17. 15B-Mark Bitner
18. 85-Ricky Dieva
19. 44B-Dave Brown
20. 91-Anthony Fiore
21. 8-Billy Dietrich
22. 15-Lynton Jeffrey
23. 39-Chase Dietz
24. 47-Adam Carberry