Madsen Wins During “Invasion of the Posse” at Bridgeporg

BRIDGEPORT, N.J. (April 6, 2021) — Kerry Madsen rode the rim to victory around Bridgeport Motorsports Park Tuesday during the “Invasion of the Posse” sprint car event. Madsen exchanged the lead with Tim Shaffer before taking over the top spot on lap seven. Madsen then held off Shaffer and Anthony Macri on a finale lap restart for the victory. Brent Marks and Ryan Smith rounded out the top five.

Bridgeport Motorsports Park

Bridgeport, New Jersey

Tuesday April 6, 2021

Feature:

1. 24-Kerry Madsen

2. 72-Tim Shaffer

3. 39M-Anthony Macri

4. 5M-Brent Marks

5. 10X-Ryan Smith

6. 91R-Kyle Reinhardt

7. 51-Freddie Rahmer

8. 48-Danny Dietrich

9. 5-Tyler Ross

10. 13-Justin Peck

11. 37-J.J. Grasso

12. 67-Justin Whittall

13. 5W-Lucas Wolfe

14. 11A-Austin Bishop

15. 99-Kyle Moody

16. 21-Matt Campbell

17. 15B-Mark Bitner

18. 85-Ricky Dieva

19. 44B-Dave Brown

20. 91-Anthony Fiore

21. 8-Billy Dietrich

22. 15-Lynton Jeffrey

23. 39-Chase Dietz

24. 47-Adam Carberry